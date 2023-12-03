12 Days of Giveaways Day 3: Tickets to the CCMA Awards and an epic private boxing class

Excited to see what you could win on day 3 of our 12 Days of Giveaways? Well, we’re excited for you.

Today’s lineup is nothing short of enticing, with a couple of elite prizes on deck. Whether it’s one of your resolutions to whip yourself into shape or you’ve always dreamed of attending the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, we’re giving you the chance to score.

Alert your country-loving crew and any besties you’d bring into the boxing ring with you because we’ve got your chance to win. Take a peek.

Putting on the CCMA Awards each year, the Canadian Country Music Association is all about championing and commemorating the genre.

The organization’s annual televised event recognizes homegrown talent through outstanding live performances and award presentations. It’s the premier event in the nation for acknowledging the year’s most remarkable contributions to the country music scene, and you could win premium seats to the show.

Pick your biggest country-loving-bestie and be a part of country’s biggest night in Canada. The CCMA is offering the chance to snag two premium seats to the 2024 CCMA Awards, presented by TD in Edmonton. They’re even throwing in a $75 gift card to Fleisch + THE BAR so you can grab a bite before the show.

Rally your country-loving bestie, dust off your boots, don your hat, and prepare for a truly unforgettable evening.

If it’s in your New Year’s resolutions to get your you-know-what kicked, then this is the prize for you. Rumble Boxing, a Canadian boutique fitness powerhouse, is giving away the ultimate private class.

This exclusive personal training session meets group fitness experience is truly all-access, including free glove rentals for you and up to 39 of your friends. But it doesn’t end there, as each member of your crew will step out of the ring with a $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate.

With studio energy that’s more similar to a nightclub than your average gym, this one-of-a-kind fitness sesh is sure to feel more like a private party than a workout. That’s not to say you won’t sweat though — because trust us, you will.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

