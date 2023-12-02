It’s day 2 and oh do we have prizes for you. On each day of our 12 Days of Giveaways, we have new contests coming your way. No matter what you’re fantasizing about lately, whether it’s a luxurious night away or some retail therapy, we have stellar prizes in store.

And today, we’ve got a lavish lake lodge getaway and a performance apparel shopping spree up for grabs. So enter to win, and may the odds be in your favour.

An enchanting night away awaits, filled with mesmerizing mountain vistas, delectable dining, outdoor activities, and the warmth of a crackling in-room fireplace. Believe us, it’s as surreal as it sounds.

Indulge in the tranquil and panoramic beauty of a private island nestled in Yoho National Park with the chance to win an unforgettable one-night stay at the Emerald Lake Lodge. Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts is giving away the getaway of our daydreams, complete with a three-course à la carte dinner and breakfast the next day. So say hello to nature-clad luxury, and start packing.

From commuting to work to grabbing a late-night bite, performance gear doesn’t have to be reserved for out-of-the-ordinary adventures. Why shouldn’t you look great and be comfortable all day long, too?

The Vancouver-based lifestyle, apparel, and stretch performance denim brand DUER is known for making some of the world’s most comfortable pants, and they’re giving you the chance to walk away in your very own pair — actually, three.

This prize includes three pairs of pants and three tops (valued at $800), so you can outfit yourself for any occasion. With the look of traditional jeans yet the practicality of technical clothing, you’ll be dressed for everything that could come your way in a day.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto, Dished Calgary, and Dished Edmonton for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines