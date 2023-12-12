12 Days of Giveaways Day 12: Win tickets to Hairspray’s opening night

Don’t be sad that it’s over, but happy that it happened — and that we have one more amazing prize for you to score.

We’re going out with a bang as we wrap up our 12 Days of Giveaways. Your last chance to win is tickets to a beloved Broadway play courtesy of Broadway Across Canada, making this contest’s final act a real treat.

Tell your fellow theatre buffs, and make sure to enter this finale so that you can catch Hairspray in all of its big hair glory.

You can’t stop the beat when Broadway Across Canada (BAC) comes to town with Hairspray, and you could win your way into the dazzling musical spectacular.

Get ready to cheer on 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Find out for yourself if a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) can change the world when Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon takes the stage in Calgary from March 19 – 24.

One lucky winner will score two tickets to Hairspray’s opening night in Calgary, valued at $220. So round up your musical theatre-loving friends and get ready for the show.

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

