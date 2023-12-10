The winter season is here, and with it is the perfect excuse to indulge however you fancy.

Whether you plan on embracing the season by hitting the slopes or are looking to get out of dodge while the temperatures are low, today’s prizes can help with that.

Today’s contests cater to your winter whims, from a ski essentials apparel package to a gift card for travel deals. So take a look and enter for our chance to turn this season into one for the books.

Get outside this season with Helly Hansen. From skiing Whistler to exploring the trails of the Rockies and or through the Thousand Islands, the brand makes skiing, hiking, and sailing gear for you to explore the outdoors.

And no matter how you adventure, Helly Hansen Banff wants to help you gear up for an epic winter season. The brand is giving away the ultimate ski essentials package, including a choice between their best-selling Men’s Alpha or Women’s Alphelia Lifaloft Insulated Ski Jacket and a high-performance base layer.

The jackets feature Lifaloft insulation for lightweight warmth, a stylish silhouette, and HELLY TECH® PROFESSIONAL technology to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable all adventure long. The LIFA® Merino Midweight Crew Base Layer blends the natural warmth of merino wool with cutting-edge LIFA® technology, offering superior moisture management and next-level comfort.

Valued at $760, experience for yourself how Helly Hansen is designed for outside with this outstanding prize.

Vetting each offer that comes their way, Travelzoo provides exclusive access to travel, hotel and entertainment deals for free to all 30 million+ of its members, ensuring they get the best value for their money.

Take an unforgettable trip this New Year and win a $500 gift card to be used on Travelzoo’s curated Gift Guide. With your choice of redeemable unique getaways in Canada or around the world, cash in on an experience of a lifetime for yourself or gift it to a loved one, as this voucher can also be sent as a virtual present.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Calgary for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines