6 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: November 4 to 8

While the Halloween festivities are winding down, the exciting events in Victoria are just getting started as we dive into the Yuletide spirit!

This week, you can explore a variety of unique gatherings that celebrate local talent, creativity, and community.

From festive markets to lively performances, check out these events below.

Join us on November 8 at Capital Ballroom for an unforgettable evening of emo and pop punk classics, hosted by poor sport and featuring members of Acres of Lions, Northcote, Love Outlier, Razorvoice, and many more.

When: Friday, November 8; starts at 8 pm

Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 + applicable fees

Join acclaimed Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan for an evening of laughter as he brings his unique brand of humour to the Royal Theatre. Expect a wild, uninhibited, and fiercely physical display of stand-up featuring a madcap parade of characters, memories, and ridiculous flights of fancy.

When: November 5; starts at 7 pm

Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

Tickets: Starting at $66.50

Bilston Creek Farms will feature over 90 local businesses across seven holiday markets from this weekend until December. Each weekend offers a rotating selection of unique products, providing a fantastic opportunity to support local artisans as you gear up for the Christmas and holiday season.

When: Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10

Where: Bilston Creek Farm, Metchosin

Entry: $5 at the door; ages 16 and under are free

From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door

Hosted by Morgan Cranny, check out local comics at the Mint on Wednesday night for a night of roarin’ laughter.

When: Wednesday, October; starts at 8 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Available here