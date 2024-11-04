6 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: November 4 to 8
While the Halloween festivities are winding down, the exciting events in Victoria are just getting started as we dive into the Yuletide spirit!
This week, you can explore a variety of unique gatherings that celebrate local talent, creativity, and community.
From festive markets to lively performances, check out these events below.
Emo Night at Capital Ballroom
View this post on Instagram
Join us on November 8 at Capital Ballroom for an unforgettable evening of emo and pop punk classics, hosted by poor sport and featuring members of Acres of Lions, Northcote, Love Outlier, Razorvoice, and many more.
When: Friday, November 8; starts at 8 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $25 + applicable fees
Tommy Tiernan live
View this post on Instagram
Join acclaimed Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan for an evening of laughter as he brings his unique brand of humour to the Royal Theatre. Expect a wild, uninhibited, and fiercely physical display of stand-up featuring a madcap parade of characters, memories, and ridiculous flights of fancy.
When: November 5; starts at 7 pm
Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $66.50
Yuletide Market at Bilston Creek Farms
View this post on Instagram
Bilston Creek Farms will feature over 90 local businesses across seven holiday markets from this weekend until December. Each weekend offers a rotating selection of unique products, providing a fantastic opportunity to support local artisans as you gear up for the Christmas and holiday season.
When: Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10
Where: Bilston Creek Farm, Metchosin
Entry: $5 at the door; ages 16 and under are free
Pete’s Variety Show
View this post on Instagram
From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.
When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm; show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free
90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar
View this post on Instagram
This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!
When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door
Phillips’ Comedy Night
View this post on Instagram
Hosted by Morgan Cranny, check out local comics at the Mint on Wednesday night for a night of roarin’ laughter.
When: Wednesday, October; starts at 8 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: Available here