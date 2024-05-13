7 awesome things to do in Victoria: May 13 to May 17

It’s another week in the garden city, which means another week to check out local, national, and international talent across venues in downtown Victoria.

This week, you can splurge at the Royal Theatre, test your knowledge at a pub, or bust a gut at a local theatre.

Check out seven awesome events this week.

Check out the New York Times best-seller, American humourist, and author as he returns to Victoria and the Royal Theatre tonight.

When: Monday, May 13; doors at 7:30 pm

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

Tickets: $66.75 online

The Juno-winning musician will perform at McPherson Playhouse.

When: Monday, May 13; doors at 7:30 pm

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: $71.50 online

Sixty Watt Trivia is back at Ross Bay Pub with a trivia night fit for the Swifties.

When: Monday, May 13; starts at 7 pm

Where:1516 Fairfield Road #7, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Directed by Kurt Browning, the best skaters in the world are coming off the World Figure Skating Championships and showcasing in Victoria! Patrick Chan will be there!

When: Thursday, May 16; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Tickets: $38.50 to $108 online

The famous professional wrestling duo is here to tell their story in the world of pro wrestling, including anecdotes about Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, and the Hart Brothers.

When: Thursday, May 16; starts at 7 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $35 for regular admission; $85 for VIP

Host Evan Mumford will have the best in Victoria comedy at the Lucky Bar this Thursday, including Julya Van Der Sloot, Shane Priestley, Rosa Graham, Henok Meresa, and more.

When: Thursday, May 16; from 10 pm to 2 am

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $16.52 + fees

Victoria improv comedians battle away in a contest decided by the audience and your laughs.

When: Friday, May 17; starts at 8:30 pm

Where: 849 Fort Street, Victoria

Tickets: $25 online