Take everything you’ve ever thought or heard about independent senior living and toss it out the window, because this active aging seniors community is providing an innovative and vibrant living model — one that cannot be found anywhere else.

Introducing Tapestry at Victoria Harbour, nestled in the heart of the Inner Harbour, a community that’s been designed to help residents “lead fulfilling, healthy lives with a strong focus on holistic well-being, enabling them to thrive both physically and mentally,” Wellness Manager Kimberly MacNeill tells Daily Hive.

And that’s not just from the staff, we also had the chance to chat with a Tapestry resident about her day-to-day, but more on that later.

With specialty programs designed to promote connection and vitality, MacNeil tells us Tapestry is all about “fostering a supportive community,” where residents can enjoy a bevy of activities, programs, and amenities.

How Tapestry at Victoria stands out

You may know a senior who has no desire to enter an active living community, but the Tapestry difference is definitely one they should consider.

“We focus on creating a space where residents feel empowered to grow, maintain their independence, and experience the joy of living in a dynamic, vibrant community,” explains MacNeil.

But what does that look like exactly?

How about charming living spaces ranging from studios to two-bedrooms with fully appointed kitchens and in-suite laundry? Or, maybe delicious dining options from Tapestry’s full-service restaurant or pub? Essential 24-hour concierge and housekeeping services included. But that’s not all! Tapestry boasts a library, creative arts studio, and rooftop patio featuring a community-tended garden that grows herbs and vegetables used in Tapestry’s signature meals and cocktails.

On top of this, Tapestry also has numerous wellness programs tailored to all abilities including personal training, group fitness, walking clubs, and meditation. Not to mention fun social events like art classes, themed dinners, and even cultural excursions!

A leader in independent, senior living

“Tapestry’s wellness approach is holistic, addressing the seven dimensions of wellness—physical, intellectual, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social, and environmental. This integrated model ensures that residents not only stay physically healthy but also remain engaged and socially connected, allowing them to enjoy a fulfilling, independent lifestyle,” says MacNeil.

But don’t just take our word for it, take it from resident Brenda who said her time living at Tapestry has been nothing short of amazing.

“It’s like living on a cruise ship with a myriad of activities at your doorstep. Not only that but a vibrant downtown Victoria just outside the door!” Brenda tells Daily Hive.

What does a typical day in the life of Brenda look like? Each day is a new adventure, she recalls, saying it usually consists of morning exercise, chatting with friends and her husband over coffee or lunch at the restaurant. Afterwards, Brenda usually takes a trip to the beach to “get lost in the sun and surf” before meeting her friends again for happy hour at the Tapestry pub. We’re jealous!

Pick up a new passion or learn a new hobby

Just like Brenda, residents often learn and pick up new hobbies and passions at Tapestry, and with winter approaching, it’s nice to know that living in a community can lessen isolation and foster genuine companionship with friends and neighbours.

“We have a robust calendar of activities that cater to a variety of interests. From musical performances and movie nights to educational lectures and cooking classes, there’s always something for residents to enjoy,” MacNeil tells us.

For Brenda, what made Tapestry so special was that no other community shared compared to Tapestry’s focus on choice and flexibility.

“There are no other communities that match Tapestry. We have the option to eat in the Restaurant or cook at home. We [can] be as involved in community life and activities as we want to be. We wanted to be in a community where we could remain independent and choose programming and activities to keep us as healthy as possible as we aged,” Brenda emphasized.

Visit Tapestry at Victoria Harbour

Tapestry at Victoria Harbour is also committed and connected to the greater community, organizing and supporting many philanthropic initiatives like the Patchwork of the Heart project, where Tapestry residents spent weeks designing a beautiful quilt. In partnership with the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria, they then supported a campaign to sell tickets and raise funds for displaced Ukrainian nationals. More than $20,000 was raised in this heartfelt philanthropic endeavour.

As a recipient of the ICAA Pinnacle Award and recognized with an ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, Tapestry is proving that its testament to innovative and comprehensive wellness goes above and beyond the standard.

This time of year is the perfect opportunity to learn more about independent senior living at Tapestry! Visit the Tapestry website to learn more, book a tour, and enjoy a complimentary lunch.