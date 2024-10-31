Roast Meat & Sandwich Shop has gotten the keys and is gearing up to open a new location at the Uptown Shopping Centre this December — or potentially sooner, according to owner Maryanne Carmack.

Located in one of Uptown’s kiosks alongside a trio of other popular eateries like Puerto Vallarta Amigos, Hey Happy Coffee, and Crust Bakery, Roast is a great addition for anyone looking for something heartier, like its brisket, roast beef, meatball, and rotisserie chicken sandwiches. Plus, the menu will feature a Sicilian-style pan pizza, Roast told Daily Hive.

Roast will also offer convenient catering options to any of the offices operating out of Uptown. Plus, it’s teamed up with Darling Cake Co. to bring something sweet, including Portuguese tarts, cookies, cake slices, cheesecakes in jars, brownies, and more.

It’s a great next step for Roast, which has operated since 2013 at the Victoria Public Market.

The public market has been a great springboard for many local culinary gems, including Cafe Malabar, which recently earned a spot on Air Canada’s longlist for Best New Restaurants. Stay tuned for more updates on their opening!

Where: 1701 Douglas Street #6

