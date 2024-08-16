7 awesome events in Victoria this weekend: August 16 to 18

Soak in all of Victoria’s events this weekend, from live music and stand-up comedy to farmer’s markets and vintage clothing swaps.

One of the city’s most entertaining shows combines stand-up and improv into one cathartic show. At Entertainment Village, improv comedians create scenes from stand-up comics’ jokes.

When: Friday, August 16; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online or at the door

On any given night, The History may have a horn section, violin quartet, or gospel vocal group joining them on stage to add to their eight-piece core group.

When: Friday, August 16; doors at 7 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades, as well as some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: Saturday, August 17; starts at 10 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 at the door

This Saturday marks the third annual DunnStock, put on by a ragtag group of local musicians from bands such as The Phigs and Blasé Blasé. Featured bands include The Infinite Atom, The Phigs, and the Papercult Collective. There will also be circus performers and vendors. There is no parking on the street.

When: Saturday, August 17; starts at 3 pm

Where: 940 Dunn Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online or at $30 the door

This is the go-to farmers’ market in Victoria. It’s a year-round dog-friendly market offering farm-fresh produce, unique art, handcrafted jewellery, and awesome culinary delights. Customers can also shop online, placing orders in advance for pickup.

Where: Moss Street and Fairfield Road, Victoria

When: Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm

Check out this awesome secondhand and vintage pop-up market this weekend, which features live music and Whistle Buoy Brewing’s awesome patio right next door!

Where: 560 Johnson Street #39, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, from 12 pm to 6 pm