"Your Nation’s Table": BC seafood scene gets the spotlight in new TV series

British Columbia is renowned amongst locals and visitors for having some of the most delicious seafood in the world.

Now foodies in Metro Vancouver and across the country can take a deeper dive into the province’s seafood scene thanks to a new docuseries by ZoomerMedia.

Your Nation’s Table, premiering on Monday, November 14, is a celebration of BC seafood hosted by Carmen Ruiz y Laza and Chef Robert Clark.

The six-episode series on JoyTV BC and FaithTV spotlights a number of fishers, chefs, and communities that get popular seafood items from the ocean to the table.

“Your Nation’s Table was born out of my experience shopping for sustainable local seafood,” said Ruiz y Laza in a release. “At my neighbourhood grocery store, the fishmonger told me they didn’t have locally caught wild BC salmon, but had only imported and farmed fish. At that moment, I decided to do something about it.

“By advocating for, and giving a voice to our BC seafood producers, the aim of Your Nation’s Table is to raise the profile of a valuable and often underappreciated domestic food production system and steer consumers towards better tasting, more nutritional, and environmentally friendly alternatives.”

Your Nation’s Table was filmed in remote destinations across the BC coast and showcases how spot prawns, salmon, crab, geoduck, sablefish, and tuna are harvested. Each episode will share tips from top chefs on how to shop for these seafood staples, how to prepare them, and also which BC wine is best for pairing.

Viewers will also learn how the province’s seafood is delivered to domestic and global markets as well as the important role the industry plays in Canada’s food economy.

“What an honour, thrill, and amazing opportunity it is to introduce the producers of our food, supporters of our communities, and defenders of our food sovereignty into so many Canadian homes,” said Clark, a member of the Order of Canada and one of the founders of the sustainable seafood movement, in a statement.

Your Nation’s Table will air on JoyTV BC on Mondays and Fridays at 5 pm starting on November 14, and FaithTV on Saturdays at 10:30 am starting on November 26. For more information, follow the series online.