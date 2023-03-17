These Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse

If hit television shows like the Last of Us have got you thinking that you need to start preparing for a potential zombie apocalypse, you’ll want to pay attention to this.

Rentola, a website that connects tenants and landlords, figured out where the best place in Canada is to survive a zombie invasion.

It turns out that some parts of the country are far better suited to fend off a zombie invasion than others.

The ranking is based on five groups of data: vulnerability, supplies, hideouts, safety, and mobility.

Edmonton appears to be the number one spot in Canada if you’re looking to survive the zombie apocalypse. Alberta’s capital city scored a perfect 10 in the “hideouts” and “mobility” categories. This is excellent news because running and hiding are precisely what we would do in the event of a zombie invasion.

Calgary made the top five in terms of zombie survivability, receiving high marks for its number of hideouts. No wonder they filmed the Last of Us in Alberta.

Other cities to round up the top 10 include Saskatoon, Guelph, Regina, Winnipeg, Kelowna Sudbury, Kingston, and Mission.

Sorry, Vancouver, but you are not somewhere we would like to be in the event of the zombies. Vancouver ranks 22nd on the list, receiving a poor score for supplies and vulnerability. However, Vancouver did receive a high mark in the “mobility” category, which is a relief because at least we know it will be easy to get out of there.

At 29th place, you will certainly not find us in Toronto, which received a score of one for vulnerability and a 2.5 for supplies. Montreal is in similarly rough shape and at 32nd on the list; good luck finding supplies when the zombies come.

The worst of all, though? Saint John, New Brunswick. While receiving high marks under the vulnerability category, it received poor marks in every other category.

Where will you go when the zombies come?