Food waste is a significant problem across the world. In Canada alone, a staggering 58% of all food produced annually is wasted, which is higher than the global average of 40% and equates to 1.1kg per person per day.

When food goes to waste, everything that went into producing it — the water, the electricity, the land use, and the labour — is wasted too. In this way, it accounts for 1.8 million hectares of cropland every year, which equates to the surface area of greater Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa combined.

The UN’s International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste takes place on September 29 and, to mark the occasion, Too Good To Go is calling on all Canadians to make this a zero food waste day. The company is currently running its Save The Date campaign, which aims to inspire as many people as possible to get involved on the day by sharing general tips and tricks on how to save food via Instagram, as well as holding a contest to win free Too Good To Go Surprise Bags for an entire year.

It is also encouraging its hundreds of thousands of users and its 3,500+ partners in Canada to use their platforms to spread the word and ensure all surplus food ends up with a happy consumer picking up a Surprise Bag.

We’ve teamed up with Too Good To Go to create a list of simple ways you can rethink your attitude toward food waste and make a real, tangible difference.

Order a Surprise Bag from Too Good To Go

Doing our part for the planet is important, but let’s be real, it often feels daunting and difficult to know where to start. What if there were ways to do your part that were simple, effortless, and actually saved you money, all while enjoying delicious food?

Every day, perfect and delicious food goes to waste at bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, and anywhere else that sells food — just because it hasn’t sold in time. Too Good To Go is on a mission to change this. With the average Canadian wasting $1,776 worth of food per year, many people are looking for ways to cut costs.

Through the user-friendly app, consumers can purchase a Surprise Bag at a third of the retail cost from one of more than 700 local partners in Vancouver (with more joining every day). Simply browse through participating restaurants and stores, find the type of food you’re in the mood for, reserve your surprise bag, and collect it. You won’t know what’s in your bag until you get it but the mystery makes things all the more exciting and also reflects the unpredictable nature of food waste. Not only will you save money and reduce the amount of food waste, you’ll get to try new things and help save the planet. It’s a win-win-win.

Make a shopping list