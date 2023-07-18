Zellers unveils more pop-up locations opening across Canada this summer

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for a Zellers pop-up store to open near you, we’ve got some good news.

Hudson’s Bay has announced the locations of the next 21 pop-up Zellers stores, set to open across Canada this summer.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay, in a release.

“Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”

There was a lot of hype back in January when Zellers announced its first 25 locations within Hudson’s Bay stores across the country.

Daily Hive even had the chance to check out one of the locations and shop for everything from home decor to branded Zellers clothing.

Zellers will be popping up at these Hudson’s Bay locations by August 11:

British Columbia

Langley Willowbrook Mall

Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre

Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Prince George Parkwood Place

Victoria Bay Centre

Alberta

Lethbridge Melcor Centre

Red Deer Bower Place

St. Albert Centre

Saskatchewan

Regina Cornwall Centre

Ontario

Windsor Devonshire Mall

Kitchener Fairview Park

Barrie Georgian Mall

Burlington Mapleview Centre

Oshawa Centre

Pickering Town Centre

Place D’Orléans

Newmarket Upper Canada Mall

Quebec

Brossard Champlain Mall

La Salle Carrefour Angrignon

Rockland Centre

St- Bruno Les Promenades

Hudson’s Bay said that Zellers will also open its new “store experience” in Bramalea City Centre this September.

The pop-up stores will range from 1,000 to 2,800 sq ft, according to Hudson’s Bay. The Zellers store experience within Hudson’s Bay locations can range from 8,000 to 10,000 sq ft.

If you’re planning to head to a pop-up this summer, you can expect to shop from a curated assortment of Zellers merchandise.

With files from Daily Hive’s Irish Mae Silvestre