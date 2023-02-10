Vacation Mode On: Top-notch places to grab a drink at YVR Airport

There are pros and cons to travelling. Obviously, the part where you get to go on vacation is amazing, but the part where you get stuck in airport security lines or when your flight gets delayed, those moments can suck.

There is one thing that can make it all better. It’s a happy place filled with joy and smiling folk: the airport bar. And apart from the fact that sometimes the drinks cost an arm and a leg, we really enjoy them.

Here are six bars and restaurants in Vancouver Airport that are worth a visit.

Canada is famous for its hockey team, and arguably Vancouverites are some of the most loyal and fierce fans going! So why not head to the Canucks Bar & Grill and get one last taste of hockey before your flight! Grab a craft beer right from BC, a wine, or a cocktail, and pair it with an item off their seasonal menu.

Phone: 604-231-3731 ext 215

Location: Level 3 International Departures | Post Security

If you’re looking for a quality cocktail to sip on while you bask in the views of the North Shore mountains, then look no further. [email protected] is located at Fairmont Vancouver Airport and offers a range of local craft beers, a curated list of wines, and hand-crafted cocktails. They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Phone: 604-248-3281

Location: Level 4 Departures | Pre Security

West Coast flavours are the highlight across the menu here at Lift Bar and Grill. They pride themselves in bringing the best of Vancouver right to your palette. They have a variety of handpicked wines from across the globe, as well as artisan cocktails and craft beers from BC.

Phone: 604-278-2025

Location: Level 3 International Departures | Post Security

Another gem inside the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, the Jetside Bar is a comfortable lounge that will help bring some relaxation before your flight. They have a great selection of wines from the Okanagan, so be sure to check out their vino list! If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, then try one of their signature cocktails or craft beers that also adorn the menu.

Phone: 604-278-2025

Location: Level 4 International Departures | Pre Security

Grab a seat at the bar and have a chat with their friendly bartenders while they whip you up a brew. They also have a fantastic food menu, so make sure to fill it up before you head off on your next adventure.

Phone: 604-278-2772

Location: Level 3 International Departures | Post Security

We love Stanley Park Brewing and are so glad they have a little slice of heaven right in the airport! Every beer they craft is created as a tribute to the beautiful Stanley Park in Vancouver and the experiences you have when visiting. Check out their Wheels Up IPA, made especially for travellers just like you.

Phone: 604-231-3731 ext 204

Location: Level 3 Departures | Post Security