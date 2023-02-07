"Meh": Love is in the air with festive decor in Yaletown (PHOTOS)

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, and Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood seems to be head over heels in love with it.

Yaletown is often jazzed up around seasonal and ongoing festivities like Christmas and Pride, but this heart-filled display is particularly eye-catching.

For the season of love, Yaletown has been adorned with hearts with lovey-dovey messages like “kiss me” and “luv is luv” and some with less flattering notes like “swipe left,” “nope” and “meh.”

The decorations look even more beautiful next to glowing string lights at night.

Vancouver Yaletown pic.twitter.com/58PAt33jjN — Outdoors with Juan (@OutdoorsJuan) February 7, 2023

The City of Vancouver has encouraged BIA’s to participate in these sorts of colourful displays, and it’s all part of a partnership called “Love Your City.”

The Yaletown BIA is having fun with it on Twitter.

Aww, thanks, love! ❤ You get a heart, you get a heart, YOU get a heart! EVERYBODY GETS A HEART!!!! 🙌 https://t.co/LYeVUxvcEc pic.twitter.com/JDGpIztXRv — Yaletown BIA (@iyaletown) February 7, 2023

Even pups in the West End are feeling the love.

February is the closest thing we have to magic. #WeAmaze⁠ 📸: @nikitas_adventure

💗: @wkndrsforlife pic.twitter.com/CEGzD0J8uq — The West End (@WestEndBIA) February 1, 2023

There’s also something in it for you in the form of a contest.

#FindLove in Yaletown this month 💕 and get a chance to win a grand prize (valued at $3,500). The rules are simple!

1️⃣ Visit Yaletown (or other ‘hoods) and find the LOVE installation

2️⃣ Take a photo and share it on IG

3️⃣ Tag @loveyourcitycontest and #FindLoveYaletown pic.twitter.com/HClIJWqFgY — Yaletown BIA (@iyaletown) February 6, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Your City Contest (@loveyourcitycontest)

Are you excited about Valentine’s Day festivities, or are you feeling “meh” about it all?