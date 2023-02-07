NewsDatingPublic ArtUrbanizedCurated

Amir Ali
Feb 7 2023, 8:21 pm
"Meh": Love is in the air with festive decor in Yaletown (PHOTOS)
Yaletown filled with love on a rainy day. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Valentine’s Day is just a week away, and Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood seems to be head over heels in love with it.

Yaletown is often jazzed up around seasonal and ongoing festivities like Christmas and Pride, but this heart-filled display is particularly eye-catching.

For the season of love, Yaletown has been adorned with hearts with lovey-dovey messages like “kiss me” and “luv is luv” and some with less flattering notes like “swipe left,” “nope” and “meh.”

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

festive decor yaletown

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

The decorations look even more beautiful next to glowing string lights at night.

The City of Vancouver has encouraged BIA’s to participate in these sorts of colourful displays, and it’s all part of a partnership called “Love Your City.”

The Yaletown BIA is having fun with it on Twitter.

Even pups in the West End are feeling the love.

There’s also something in it for you in the form of a contest.

Are you excited about Valentine’s Day festivities, or are you feeling “meh” about it all?

