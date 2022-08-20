Plenty of tickets still available for World Juniors gold medal game

It’s safe to say that tickets haven’t exactly been a hot item at this year’s World Juniors, arguably the oddest version of the tournament yet.

Moved to the summer due to a mid-tournament cancellation last December, Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena has looked largely empty throughout much of the tournament.

Canada is set to play Finland in the gold medal game tonight, but it sure doesn’t seem to have any of the usual buzz that such an event would.

At press time, hundreds of seats were still visible via Ticketmaster.

Most fans have been either priced out — the cheapest ticket currently listed starts at $209 — or simply disinterested for any number of reasons: Hockey Canada’s string of recent scandals and related alleged cover-ups, a long playoff run from the Edmonton Oilers, or the opinion that summer hockey just doesn’t have the same appeal.

During yesterday’s semifinal, a crowd of just over 5,200 saw Canada defeat Czechia by a 5-2 score.

Only three games, all involving Canada, have drawn more than 5,000 fans. Only one non-Canada game, yesterday’s semifinal between Sweden and Finland, has drawn over 1,000 fans.

All things considered, it hasn’t exactly been the kind of event organizers would have hoped for, with World Juniors chairman Henrik Bach Nielsen admitting it’s been underwhelming.

Regarding high ticket prices, Nielsen acknowledged it, but said playing a tournament in August was a challenge. Said he wished there was an "August price for the tickets" while saying the IIHF doesn't set the ticket prices. #WorldJuniors — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) August 20, 2022

Puck drop is set for 5 pm PT/ 6 pm MT/ 8 pm ET, where Canada is looking for their first gold medal since 2020.