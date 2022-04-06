Written for Daily Hive by Terri Hopkinson, marketing coordinator for AutismBC, in honour of World Autism Month.

If you don’t have autistic people in your life (or don’t know that you do), you probably have only been exposed to a sliver of the autism spectrum. In pop culture and on social media, autism looks like a white boy with high support needs. His autistic behaviours are filtered through other people’s perceptions and sorted into three categories: difficult, inspirational, dangerous. In reality, autism is not limited to a particular gender, race, age, or even presentation. Every autistic person has a unique experience of the world, of autism, and of how the two intersect.

Autism is a broad spectrum of neurodevelopmental differences that affect how people communicate, behave, and learn. The term “spectrum” is often misinterpreted as a linear scale from “mildly” to “severely” autistic. However, thinking about autism that way is not only limiting (and insulting) but also incorrect. It unfairly labels some autistic people as incapable and the rest as undeserving of support. Every autistic person has a unique array of abilities and challenges. An individual may need a lot of support in one area and none in another. April is Autism Acceptance Month, a time to listen to autistic voices, rethink biases, and learn how to be better allies.

Approximately one in every 32 British Columbians is autistic. Unfortunately, this number has to be extrapolated from the data on children and youth aged 6-18, as many autistic adults are not formally diagnosed. A majority of autism research and resources have been focused on white boys and as a result, it is harder for anyone who doesn’t meet that description to get the support they need. Girls and gender-diverse people are often overlooked and given many other labels and diagnoses because their autism presents differently than their male counterparts. Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour are denied access to supports due to cultural differences, socio-economic status, and racism. Autistic people with co-occurring conditions may find autism-related supports inaccessible.

No autistic person faces exactly the same challenges or has exactly the same strengths as another. We must recognize that autism does not exist in a vacuum. Identity, culture, and circumstance are all intersecting factors that inform the autistic experience. For Autism Acceptance Month, AutismBC was fortunate enough to have five autistic self-advocates share their stories in a series of videos. You can watch the videos here. Each of the interviewees represent other marginalized identities in addition to autism. Cole is a Two Spirit Afro-Indigenous person; Julianna was recently diagnosed with Crohn’s disease; Ulina is a mixed-race single mother; Millie is queer, non-binary, and a person who uses drugs; Keara is an Asian adoptee with anxiety and depression.

Here is what autism acceptance looks like for them and what they want people to know on World Autism Day:

“The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance, and courage that no disability can steal away. Able does not mean abled and disabled does not mean less abled. I may be different as a neurodivergent person, but [I am] not less as a human being. Keep calm and let the neurodivergent soul do its thing. You matter and you are valid as a human being.” – Cole

“People with autism all want to be accepted, respected, valued, and able to access the same opportunities, such as employment, like everyone else – we just see the world differently with different abilities that are our own superpowers. There is still work to be done in the work force for employers to educate and encourage inclusion of people with autism in their teams – by opening opportunities for those with autism to thrive, it will give them a sense of self-worth and the feeling that they are contributing members of society.” – Julianna

“Be accepting. Of yourself, if you’re on this journey, or of others who are confiding in you or teaching you about their journey. It takes such a small amount of effort to truly listen to each other and it can make a world of difference.” – Ulina

“Please don’t try [to] fix us or change us. Meet us where we are at and appreciate our strengths, rather than focusing on challenges and behaviours. Realize that autistic people are experts on autism. Nothing about us without us.” – Millie

“Autism acceptance means treating people equally and accepting their differences, no matter how challenging that may seem.” – Keara

AutismBC is a small, non-profit and registered charity that encourages the inclusion and acceptance of the entire autism community. You can support us by shopping at our fundraising partners around the province in the month of April.

