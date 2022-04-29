Here's how you could win a trip to Costa Rica by dancing on TikTok (CONTEST)

The days are getting longer, brighter, and warmer, and for us, that’s reason enough to have us hopping up and out of our desk chairs this International Dance Day — because no matter what’s going on in the world, there’s always a reason to dance.

In honour of that mentality and Bai Antioxidant Infusion®‘s new super-flavour, Costa Rica Clementine, the beverage brand is giving Canadians the chance to win a trip to Costa Rica — all you have to do is submit a video of yourself dancing on TikTok with the hashtag #MoveToTheBeatofBai. It’s that simple.

To help provide some inspiration, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favourite Canadian TikTokers who keep it real on the platform that is basically one big virtual dance floor.

These Filipino-Canadian twins offer everything from beauty tips to gym motivation to proving they do indeed have twin telepathy on their TikTok page. And with 3.5 million followers, we aren’t the only ones who find their content intoxicating.

The pair has a fun and lighthearted relationship with their audience, turning simple dance moves and motions into relatable actions, often touching on their romantic lives and close-knit sister-to-sister relationship. What’s not to love?

The queen Miss Tynomi can’t be missed on TikTok from her always fabulous and often hilariously relatable videos.

There’s a confident vibe about Banks’ videos that has us wondering how she keeps up the energy. We know Tynomi loves Bai Antioxidant Infusion®, and the vitamin C or E, dietary antioxidants, and tea extract it provides.

Another super successful Canadian dancer, Bizzy Boom is known for the slick moves he performs in the comfort of his living room.

With an ultra-positive attitude and a cool factor that exudes from every motion, Bizzy Boom makes uplifting videos that are easy to re-enact at home, allowing viewers to participate with him in his passion — an approach we can definitely get behind.

This Canadian is making moves (literally) in Montreal and LA, often participating in dance challenges with a fire behind her. The strength and flexibility of Blais is so impressive that any simple choreography she’d do would be worth a view. From getting ready with me montages to following along on her Californian adventures, we’re calling it that Blais is a dance influencer to watch out for.

If you’re already out of your chair at this point, make sure to get it on video to a catchy beat. With only 10 calories, one gram of sugar, naturally sourced sweeteners, all six flavours including Costa Rica Clementine, Ipanema Pomegranate, Molokai Coconut, Brasilia Blueberry, Malawi Mango, and Kula Watermelon, are made for the good in you and your dance moves.

For the chance to win a trip to Costa Rica with Bai®, all you have to do is post a video of yourself dancing on TikTok with the hashtag #MoveToTheBeatofBai. The contest is open to Canadians of the legal age of majority, with one entry per person from April 29 to May 20, 2022, and detailed rules and regulations can be found here.

To learn more about Bai Antioxidant Infusion® drinks or to order them through Amazon, visit drinkbaicanada.com.