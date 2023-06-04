Wildfire breaks out near Harrison Lake over the weekend

A suspected human-caused wildfire has broken out near Harrison Lake this weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service discovered the Chehalis River fire Saturday around 3 pm.

The fire, which has spanned about six hectares as of Sunday morning, is deemed “out of control.”

“It is being actioned by 16 firefighters and multiple aviation resources such as helicopters, air tankers, and water skimmers,” Fire Information Officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, Kimberly Kelly, said.

The Chehalis River wildfire is about an hour’s drive away from Chilliwack.

Kelly added a small fire on the north end of Francis Lake half a hectare in size and also deemed out of control.

“It is being actioned by an initial attack crew and a helicopter. It is expected to be human-caused,” Kelly said.

An investigation into both wildfires is underway.

“The Coastal Fire Center danger rating is in moderate to high. We are seeing the forest fuels drying and they will continue to dry until we get a significant amount of rainfall, which is not in the upcoming forecast,” Kelly warned.

She is encouraging British Columbians to stay informed on BC wildfires by visiting bcwildfire.ca or by downloading the official BC Wildfire Service mobile app to access real-time information on wildfire statuses.