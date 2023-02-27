Here’s why you absolutely need to add a trip to Whistler to your spring plans

We may be officially past the halfway point of winter, but that doesn’t mean you have to start packing away your snowsuit, skis or snowboard anytime soon, because there’s still a whole season of fun to enjoy in Whistler before the summer starts.

Whether you’re the type who’s more likely to dream of gliding down some powdery slopes or catching a few sunny rays on a patio, you can have both if you hit the mountains in early springtime, when the days are longer and the weather is warmer.

There’s really nothing quite like getting in some spectacular spring skiing, with thousands of acres of soft, sun-baked snow to carve up, plus a slew of other activities and events to take part in. And don’t forget, there are a ton of patios to choose from for some epic après-ing after you’ve tired yourself out.

And, with the return of the World Ski & Snowboard Festival (WSSF) happening April 10-16, there’s lots to do both on and off the mountain from morning to evening, including skiing and boarding competitions, live music at venues across the Village, art and photography, and nightlife setting the resort abuzz.

The event, born out of a love for all that is mountain culture, has served as the ultimate après of the season for nearly three decades, and boasts the best skiing and partying, as well as mountain events. This year will see the return of the Sudan Couloir Race Extreme, the crowd favourite Slush Cup as well as the popular multimedia events and live music.

If you’re coming for spring break, Easter long weekend, WSSF itself, or just an impromptu getaway, the conditions during the spring season are optimal, with renowned March powder, soft April snow, and long sunny days.

You’ll encounter more open runs, and be able to work on your goggle tan later into the day, with lifts open until 4 p.m.

The balmier weather also means you can enjoy your midday refuel or post-run sips and eats on a patio in the sun rather than cooped up indoors, and wander the vibrant and pedestrian-only Village with its unbeatable amenities and views.

The spring season also offers great value, with accommodation that’s easier on your wallet. Nab lower midweek rates and special promotions of up to 30% off lodging, and take advantage of the Spring Après Offer, which gives you a free $75 après voucher for every third night booked between March 1 and April 30. There’s also an added bonus for Whistler Rewards members, who receive $100 for every third night booked.

While you’re extending your stay and taking advantage of the longer season’s perks, you can also add plenty of other fun to your getaway, with outdoor adventure activities like ziplining, snowmobiling, and snowtubing to take part in before, after, or between your riding sessions.

So maximize your mountain time before the season’s up, start planning your trip online, and come join the party and events happening from peak to patio in Whistler this spring!