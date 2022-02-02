Whoopi Goldberg suspended from "The View" over Holocaust comments

Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be triggering for some readers.

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s “The View” for insisting that the Holocaust “is not about race” on the show on Monday.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, announced the suspension on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” said Godwin.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” she added.

Goldberg apologized for her remarks late Monday night on Twitter.

The incident occurred during a segment on The View discussing a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel that follows the story of a Holocaust survivor.

The 66-year-old actress asserted that the Holocaust is about “two white groups of people” during the discussion. These comments came just a week after Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Thursday, January 27.

According to the US Holocaust Museum, the genocide was “driven by a racist ideology that regarded Jews as ‘parasitic vermin.'”

Last week a report by Canadian charity Liberation75 found that a third of students feel the Holocaust was “fabricated or exaggerated,” prompting discussions about the lack of Holocaust education in schools.