Former Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts is hanging up his soccer boots.

The 35-year-old announced that he ended his 14-year professional playing career on Monday, where he represented Canada at the youth and senior national team levels. He was even considered for a spot at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but didn’t crack the final roster.

After 13 goals in 65 appearances with the Whitecaps, Ricketts isn’t done with the club; he’s sticking around as a liaison of club and player engagement.

“As I look back on my soccer career, I can’t help but feel a sense of joy and fulfillment,” Ricketts said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey – my family, friends, coaches, teammates and of course, the supporters! Your belief and dedication to supporting me have been invaluable.”

The Edmonton-born striker played 388 professional matches for club and country, scoring 93 goals.

While he hadn’t played for Canada since 2020, he ends his career with 61 national team caps, scoring 17 times for his country, including the first goal under current head coach John Herdman in a 1-0 win over New Zealand.

The last time the CanMNT scored against a non-CONCACAF opponent was in March 2018 in a 1-0 win against New Zealand. Tosaint Ricketts had the goal. It was John Herdman's first match leading the #CanMNT. Oh, how times have changed. pic.twitter.com/t126sb6JjL — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) September 23, 2022

While he played for 14 clubs spanning seven countries, the highlights of his career came in Canada, where he won the 2017 MLS Cup and MLS Supporters’ Shield with Toronto FC while capturing three Canadian Championship titles between the Whitecaps and TFC.

In 2017, he scored the final goal against CF Montreal in the Eastern Conference Final to send TFC to the MLS championship match.

⚽ Goal by Tosaint Ricketts! 🔴 Toronto FC (7) 5-2 (5) Montreal ➡️ 2016 Eastern Conference Final 2nd leg at BMO Field. 🙌 The goal that seals the win! TFC is going to MLS Cup!#TFCLive pic.twitter.com/aTwddrPdxM — Total TFC (@Total_TFC) December 1, 2021

Although he was primarily a substitute for the Whitecaps through the final years of his career, he brought electricity to the field, adding energy late in games. Through the past three years, he also won the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Humanitarian of the Year Award for his outreach in the Greater Vancouver Community.

“We want to congratulate Tosaint on an incredible career and thank him for all his contributions on the field for our club,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps CEO and sporting director. “He has been a key presence in our locker room with his leadership qualities and showed a desire to give his all every time he put on our jersey. We are excited to continue having Tosaint as part of our club in his role of liaison of club and player engagement.”

Ricketts served as an analyst for TSN during World Cup coverage after narrowly missing out on a call-up.

Tosaint Ricketts may not be the most famous Canadian soccer player to develop in Edmonton, that being Alphonso Davies, but he was a critical player through some of Canada Soccer’s darkest years and continues to help build the game in the country.

“I am committed to do everything in my power to push the game of soccer in this country and provide future generations with all the opportunities to achieve their dreams,” Ricketts said. “Your belief and dedication upporting me has been invaluable. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to represent you on the field and will continue to do so in my retirement.”