Whitecaps offering serious ticket deal to frontline workers

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be paying tribute to frontline workers on Saturday in a number of ways.

The seven o’clock cheer is making a comeback, the Whitecaps announced, as part of Frontline Heroes Appreciation Night this Saturday. The team is inviting fans to give frontline heroes a huge ovation just before kickoff, which begins shortly after 7 pm at BC Place.

The first 2,000 fans entering the stadium will receive a free “It Takes a Village” artwork piece by artist Carson Ting. Ting’s work of art was created to commemorate the 7 pm salute to frontline heroes. The initiative raised more than $140,000 for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank last year.

Special ticket deals are being offered to frontline heroes, with over 40% savings, if you follow this link. The specially priced tickets can be purchased for as low as $25.

Fans are also invited to check out the pre-game street party outside BC Place on Robson Street, from 2 to 6:30 pm, featuring $5 beers, food trucks, and live DJs.

The Whitecaps have been red-hot the past two months, having lost just once in their last 12 MLS matches. Vancouver is just four points back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference — so Saturday’s matchup against FC Dallas is vitally important.

Five of the Whitecaps’ final 10 matches will be played at BC Place. Tickets to the remaining home matches are on sale now, with three-match flex packs available for as low as $72.

The Whitecaps are recommending that fans arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the match to allow for vaccine verification and other safety protocols upon entry. Fans are required to show proof of vaccination, along with a valid government ID to attend the game.

