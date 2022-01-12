Whistler medical aesthetics clinic discovers innovative approaches to treatments

While public interest in medical aesthetics has skyrocketed in recent years, we don’t often hear about the innovative, tailor-made treatment combinations that produce multiple outcomes for patients.

Dr. Sarah Kennea, the medical director at Whistler Medical Aesthetics, leads the only clinic with every piece of BTL technology in the Lower Mainland. The clinic is also the first in Sea to Sky corridor to mesh that technology with CoolSculpting, which Dr. Kennea says is the world’s leading non-invasive fat reduction technology, with over eight million treatments to date.

“I’ve always wanted the best for my patients, and it could be frustrating to feel like we did not have the right modality for a particular patient’s needs,” she tells us. While CoolSculpting is a versatile, non-invasive approach, Dr. Kennea says her team quickly learned that there is no one-size-fits-all in this area of medicine.

“When we started working with BTL Aesthetics, we acquired their full complement of body sculpting devices that enable us to treat the whole range of problems a patient might need when they approach body sculpting.”

At her clinic, Dr. Kennea works alongside Marni Langtry, who she says is one of the most “experienced and expert CoolSculpting Masters in the Lower Mainland.” Together, they treat consultations as an educational process, during which they make a detailed plan with patients, often including more than one stage and modality.

“We find that combining modalities leads to superior outcomes,” shares Dr. Kennea. So, who is the ideal CoolSculpting candidate? “Anybody who is struggling to remove fat from stubborn areas such as [the] abdomen, flanks, thighs, arms, and double chin.”

But what many people don’t realize about CoolSculpting, Dr. Kennea says, is that the treatment uses a biological trick that allows fat cells to switch off and be recycled by the body, leading to fat loss when cold is applied to the treated area. “This means that the cells can never be regained in the area. In this way, CoolSculpting results are extremely long-lasting.”

Whistler Medical Aesthetics’ own CoolSculpting Plus protocol was derived from clinical evidence surrounding the use of high-intensity sound waves after each cycle of CoolSculpting. “Science found that sound waves further disrupt the fat cells at that vulnerable time when they have just been subjected to the extreme cold delivered by CoolSculpting,” says Dr. Kennea.

The clinic uses Zwave, an acoustic sound wave technology known for its ability to deliver increased results of up to 10% on top of CoolSculpting results (up to 25% fat loss in a treated area). “CoolSculpting Plus gives results that cannot be achieved with any amount of diet and exercise.”

Beyond CoolSculpting, Whistler Medical Aesthetics offers two different types of Emsculpt (which is used in addition to CoolSculpting because it helps build muscle), along with body sculpting treatments: BTL Vanquish ME, Exilis Ultra 360 by BTL, Emtone, and Emsella.

The clinic also recently became the first in Western Canada to get Emsculpt Neo — a first-of-its-kind technology with the added benefit of deeply focused radiofrequency. “Neo is unique in its ability to destroy fat cells, destroying up to 30% of fat cells in the treated area while simultaneously adding 25% muscle. This has the added benefit of not only fat loss and muscle building but also skin tightening all in one device,” Dr. Kennea explains.

Four 30-minute Emsculpt Neo sessions are the equivalent of roughly 16 weeks of HIIT training, according to Dr. Kennea. “This is more than any other non-invasive modality currently available.” And while both Emsculpt and Emsculpt Neo are primarily aimed at the aesthetic market of body sculpting, the Whistler Medical Aesthetics team has discovered a significant benefit in using these technologies to help patients rehabilitate.

One example is pro snowboarder Darrah R., who was rehabilitating from a knee injury. After four treatments on her glutes and quads, she reported increased strength in her training, greater flexibility in her yoga practice, and that the pain in her knees had gone. “Amazingly, she reported enhanced performance on her snowboard,” says Dr. Kennea.

Patients visit Dr. Kennea to seek relief from many different conditions, and treating patients after they’ve had children is “one of the most rewarding things” she does.

“During pregnancy and childbirth, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes, and you’re left with functional weakness following delivery, whether that be by C-section or natural childbirth. Patients can feel their body is not their own anymore and also suffer the embarrassment of incontinence.”

Dr. Kennea continues, “Helping them regain their pre-pregnancy state not only cosmetically but functionally really gives me great joy.” She explains that after giving birth, many women experience a weakened pelvic floor and a condition called diastasis recti. However, Emsculpt can help with muscle reactivation by creating stimulation and strengthening the body’s deep postural muscles.

The number of patient success stories to emerge from Whistler Medical Aesthetics, including that of local mom and business owner Laura W, is a testament to the care and expertise provided by Dr. Kennea and her team.

Anyone who wishes to book a consultation to explore their options for multiple outcome treatments can do so via the clinic’s website.

Address: 235 – 4370 Lorimer Road, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-1201

Hours: