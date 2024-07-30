Planning a Whistler getaway?

Summer in Whistler always means endless fun, but with so many fantastic hotels, picking the perfect spot can be a challenge. If you want somewhere that’s close to the heart of the action but still feels like a peaceful retreat, we’ve got just the place.

Tantalus Lodge, located just a five minute walk from the Whistler and Blackcomb gondolas, is a favourite year-round destination for families and groups. Tucked away in a serene spot amongst tranquil trees, it boasts the best of both worlds with a host of awesome amenities sure to make your stay unforgettable.

The best part? You can save 20% on your mid-week stay this year by simply entering the code dailyhive when you book via the website.

A warm and inviting vibe

Established in 1980, Tantalus Lodge is one of Whistler’s original hotels. Once you step foot inside, you’ll be met with an oh-so-cozy, welcoming vibe. With timeless stone fireplaces, original rustic beams, and weathered leather couches, it’s alpine charm at its finest!

Throughout, you’ll find plenty of private spaces to read a book and social tables to gather around and enjoy a catch-up with friends.

Gorgeous guest suites

Suites at Tantalus Lodge boast two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a dining room, creating the perfect space for gathering with loved ones and creating lifelong memories.

Add to that the fact that each suite has stunning mountain or forest views, as well as spacious private balconies, and you have a rare gem in Whistler.

What’s more, each suite features a real wood-burning fireplace. Sure, you might not need it in the summer, but it adds a touch of cozy ambiance that makes your stay extra special!

Nearby activities

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or more of a chilled-out nature lover, there’s something for all types of travellers in Whistler. Popular activities nearby include hiking, whitewater rafting, and ziplining — and you can even get a discount on several different summer activities when you book through the lodge’s front desk.

For a fun family day out, check out the Aerial Obstacle Course, where you’ll don a harness and swing between platforms high up in the trees. Or for something a little different, visit the magical Vallea Lumina, a guided nighttime walk through deep, enchanted forests.

Whistler is well-known for its world-class cuisine — with so many incredible restaurants and bars, you’ll be spoiled for choice! For seasonal Canadian-inspired dishes, be sure to check out StonesEdge Kitchen, or head to The Longhorn Saloon at the base of Whistler and Blackcomb gondolas for a refreshing beverage and bar bites on its sunny patio.

Hydro-wellness amenities

Once you’ve explored what the mountains have to offer and enjoyed Whistler Village’s dynamic culinary scene, you’ll undoubtedly need to unwind. Luckily, you can step into ultimate relaxation back at Tantalus Lodge.

Take a dip in an outdoor swimming pool that’s heated year-round, soak up nature in one of two outdoor hot tubs, or sit back and unwind in the rejuvenating barrel sauna.

Ready to make your dream Whistler trip a reality? Save 20% on your mid-week stay at Tantalus by simply entering the code dailyhive when you book via the website now.