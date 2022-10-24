Two more major chair lifts at Whistler Blackcomb to receive upgrades

In addition to the ongoing work to upgrade Creekside Gondola and Big Red Chair, another two major lifts at Whistler Blackcomb will receive significant capacity improvements.

Vail Resorts, the owner and operator of Whistler Blackcomb, recently announced the aging Fitzsimmons Express and Jersey Cream Express lifts will both be replaced in Summer 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Fitzsimmons Express will be upgraded from its existing four-person, high-speed chair lift to a new eight-person, high-speed chair lift, increasing uphill capacity by 73% in the winter, which will effectively reduce wait times throughout the year. This lift serves Whistler Mountain, with its base terminal located at Skiers Plaza, and provides improved access to Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

Over at the upper elevations of Blackcomb Mountain, the Jersey Cream Express will be upgraded from its existing four-person, high-speed chair to a six-person, high-speed chair. This will increase uphill capacity by 29% to reduce wait times, and improve on-mountain circulation.

“We are excited to continue investing in the guest experience here at Whistler Blackcomb, and the opportunity to upgrade the Fitzsimmons Express and Jersey Cream chairlifts reinforces our commitment to excellence, especially as a world-class destination resort,” said Geoff Buchheister, vice-president and chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb.

“Following approvals and installation, these upgrades will reduce lift line wait times and create easier access and flow for all who visit our beautiful mountains, no matter the season.”

Currently, the Creekside Gondola on the backside of Whistler Mountain is undergoing work that replaces its existing six-person, high-speed gondola with an eight-person, high-speed gondola, which will increase capacity by 35%.

As well, the Big Red Express from mid-elevation to near Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain is seeing its existing four-person, high-speed lift model replaced with a six-person, high-speed model. This will boost capacity by 30%.

Other recent lift upgrades to Whistler Blackcomb include Catskinner Chairlift, Emerald Express Chairlift, and the Blackcomb Gondola.