What's open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend in Vancouver
Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
For the second year in a row, Victoria Day might not be the unofficial kickoff to summer in terms of travelling or gathering, but a Monday day off should always be welcomed, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
If you’re wondering what places are open to grab groceries or booze, or where you can still go for safely distanced activities, here is a helpful list.
Grocery and convenience stores
The majority of major grocery chains – as well as convenience stores – will be open right through the weekend.
Check hours of popular stores here:
- Safeway
- Superstore
- Save-On-Foods
- Whole Foods: North Burnaby, Cambie, North Vancouver
- Shoppers Drug Mart
Malls
Malls throughout Metro Vancouver are open over the long weekend. Check hours here:
- Pacific Centre
- Oakridge Centre
- Park Royal
- Richmond Centre
- Metrotown
- Tsawwassen Mills
- MacArthur Glen Vancouver Outlet
- Coquitlam Centre
Private liquor stores
The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open during the Victoria Day weekend:
- Granville Liquor Store – 2658 Granville Street
- Brewery Creek Liquor Store – 3045 Main Street
- Denman Liquor Store – 1060 Denman Street
- Coal Harbour Liquor Store – 1216 West Pender Street
- Spirit of Howe Street – 1275 Granville Street
- East Side Liquor Store – 1445 E. 41st Street
- Value On Liquor Store – 1450 SW Marine Drive
- The Bottle Shop – 1489 East Hastings Street
- Legacy Liquor Store – 1633 Manitoba Street
- Princeton Hotel Liquor Store – 110-1901 Powell Street
- Darby’s Public House and Liquor Store – 2001 MacDonald Street
- Kitsilano Liquor Store – 2289 West Broadway
- Burrard Liquor Store – 2401 Burrard Street
- High Point Beer Wine and Spirits – 2769 East Hastings Street
- Liquor Depot at Cambie – 3415 Cambie Stree
- Liquor Depot at Point Grey – 3338 West Broadway
- Pacific Spirits Liquor Store – 4474 Dunbar Street
- Firefly Fine Wines and Ales – 2857 Cambie Street
- Crosstown Liquor Store – 568 Abbott Street
BC Liquor Stores
Check long weekend hours for the BC Liquor Store closest to you here.
Public transit
While all transit does operate right through the long weekend, there are some schedule adjustments. Visit TransLink’s website for the latest schedule updates to get you where you need to go.
Other closures
Government offices, banks, and libraries will also be closed on Victoria Day Monday.