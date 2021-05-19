What's open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend in Vancouver

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

For the second year in a row, Victoria Day might not be the unofficial kickoff to summer in terms of travelling or gathering, but a Monday day off should always be welcomed, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

If you’re wondering what places are open to grab groceries or booze, or where you can still go for safely distanced activities, here is a helpful list.

Grocery and convenience stores

The majority of major grocery chains – as well as convenience stores – will be open right through the weekend.

Check hours of popular stores here:

Malls

Malls throughout Metro Vancouver are open over the long weekend. Check hours here:

Private liquor stores

The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open during the Victoria Day weekend:

BC Liquor Stores

Check long weekend hours for the BC Liquor Store closest to you here.

Public transit

While all transit does operate right through the long weekend, there are some schedule adjustments. Visit TransLink’s website for the latest schedule updates to get you where you need to go.

Other closures

Government offices, banks, and libraries will also be closed on Victoria Day Monday.