What's open and closed in Vancouver on New Year's Day

This is the first New Year’s Eve in a couple of years where there are no COVID-19 restrictions — and many people in the city are getting ready to celebrate.

January 1 may be a slower day for some, but for those looking to make the most of the statutory holiday we’ve got the details on what’s open and closed to make some last-minute plans.

You might also like: Vancouver New Year's Eve forecast: Mild temps to dance the night away

Another king tide is set to roll into Vancouver for the last time this year

Air Canada loses luggage of Ukrainian couple that fled the war

Malls

CF Pacific Centre Mall (open from 11 am to 6 pm)

International Village (open from 10 am to 10 pm)

Park Royal (open from 10 am to 5 pm)

Metrotown (open from 11 am to 7 pm)

The Amazing Brentwood (open from 10 am to 5 pm)

Coquitlam Centre (open from 11 am to 6 pm)

Guildford Town Centre (open from 11 am to 7 pm)

Tsawwassen Mills ( open 11 am to 7 pm)

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet (open 10 am to 8 pm)

Richmond Centre (open 11 am to 7 pm)

Central City (closed)

City Square (closed)

Attractions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

Cineplex movie theatres

Science World (open 12 to 5 pm)

Vancouver Aquarium (open 9:30 am to 5:30 pm)

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge (open 11 am to 9 pm)

Robson Square Ice Rink (9 am to 9 pm)

Ski hills

Grouse Mountain (open 8 am to 10 pm)

Cypress Mountain Resort (open 9 am to 10 pm)

Mt Seymour (open 8:30 am to 9:30 pm for skiing and snowboarding; 10 am to 4 pm for tubing and tobogganing)

Community Centres

Kerrisdale (open 9 am to 4 pm)

Mount Pleasant (open 9 am to 6 pm)

Trout Lake (open 10:30 am to 3:30 pm)

All other community centres closed

TransLink

Metro Vancouver’s public transit network will operate as usual on New Year’s Day and is even offering free rides for all services between 5 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1.

Grocery stores

Many grocery stores are open but may operate reduced hours on New Year’s Day. The following grocery stores are open, but be sure to check with your local store on what time they’ll be closed.

Safeway

Superstore

Save on Foods

No Frills

Whole Foods

Urban Fare

Walmart

Here’s what’s closed:

Banks

Libraries

Canada Post

All government offices

ICBC (although Dial a Claim is still open 24/7)

BC Liquor Stores

Costco

Vancouver Art Gallery

Have fun and stay safe. And cheers to the New Year!