What's open and closed in Vancouver on New Year's Day
This is the first New Year’s Eve in a couple of years where there are no COVID-19 restrictions — and many people in the city are getting ready to celebrate.
January 1 may be a slower day for some, but for those looking to make the most of the statutory holiday we’ve got the details on what’s open and closed to make some last-minute plans.
Malls
- CF Pacific Centre Mall (open from 11 am to 6 pm)
- International Village (open from 10 am to 10 pm)
- Park Royal (open from 10 am to 5 pm)
- Metrotown (open from 11 am to 7 pm)
- The Amazing Brentwood (open from 10 am to 5 pm)
- Coquitlam Centre (open from 11 am to 6 pm)
- Guildford Town Centre (open from 11 am to 7 pm)
- Tsawwassen Mills ( open 11 am to 7 pm)
- McArthurGlen Designer Outlet (open 10 am to 8 pm)
- Richmond Centre (open 11 am to 7 pm)
- Central City (closed)
- City Square (closed)
Attractions
- Cineplex movie theatres
- Science World (open 12 to 5 pm)
- Vancouver Aquarium (open 9:30 am to 5:30 pm)
- Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge (open 11 am to 9 pm)
- Robson Square Ice Rink (9 am to 9 pm)
Ski hills
- Grouse Mountain (open 8 am to 10 pm)
- Cypress Mountain Resort (open 9 am to 10 pm)
- Mt Seymour (open 8:30 am to 9:30 pm for skiing and snowboarding; 10 am to 4 pm for tubing and tobogganing)
Community Centres
- Kerrisdale (open 9 am to 4 pm)
- Mount Pleasant (open 9 am to 6 pm)
- Trout Lake (open 10:30 am to 3:30 pm)
- All other community centres closed
TransLink
Metro Vancouver’s public transit network will operate as usual on New Year’s Day and is even offering free rides for all services between 5 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1.
Grocery stores
Many grocery stores are open but may operate reduced hours on New Year’s Day. The following grocery stores are open, but be sure to check with your local store on what time they’ll be closed.
- Safeway
- Superstore
- Save on Foods
- No Frills
- Whole Foods
- Urban Fare
- Walmart
Here’s what’s closed:
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post
- All government offices
- ICBC (although Dial a Claim is still open 24/7)
- BC Liquor Stores
- Costco
- Vancouver Art Gallery
Have fun and stay safe. And cheers to the New Year!