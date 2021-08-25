Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this September

As we prepare to enter the last official month of summer (eek!), Netflix Canada is offering a wide range of movies, shows, and documentaries to add to our watching radar.

There are new dramas, sequels, series, animation, comedy, and biopics heading our way in September and a couple of horror flicks to tease us before October.

Here is what’s dropping on the streaming platform real soon, coupled with some intriguing trailers and each title’s corresponding date.

As the weather starts to get a bit colder, we might soon actually be Netflix and chilling…

September 1

3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les

And Now for Something Completely Different

Cemetery Junction

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4

Driven

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Galaxy Quest

GoodFellas

Grease

How to Be a Cowboy

Into the Wild

Jack and Jill

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Lost in Translation

Maid in Manhattan

Mom: Seasons 1-8

Mother!

Ouija

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Project X

Public Enemies

Rango

Sisters

Sixteen Candles

Step Brothers

Straight Outta Compton

Stretch

S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4

The Blue Lagoon

The Bone Collector

The Darkest Hour

The Dead Don’t Die

The Hardy Boys: Season 1

The Lego Movie

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Queen

The Shawshank Redemption

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Turbo

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Villains

Yesterday

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Double Jeopardy

Dumb and Dumber To

Q-Force

September 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Worth

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

September 8

The Circle: Season 3

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Homeland: Season 8

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

The Women and the Murderer

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Prey

September 11

Child’s Play

September 12

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Code 8

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Castle and Castle: Season 2

Coming to America

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Stardust

Too Hot To Handle Latino

September 16

Final Space: Season 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14

My Heroes Were Cowboys

Zombieland: Double Tap

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game

The Stronghold

September 20

Crawl

September 21

Doctor Sleep

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People: Volume 4

Heartland: Season 14

The Ice Road

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Iron Man 2

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 27

Judy

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

September 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Sounds Like Love

September 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park