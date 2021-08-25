Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this September
As we prepare to enter the last official month of summer (eek!), Netflix Canada is offering a wide range of movies, shows, and documentaries to add to our watching radar.
There are new dramas, sequels, series, animation, comedy, and biopics heading our way in September and a couple of horror flicks to tease us before October.
Here is what’s dropping on the streaming platform real soon, coupled with some intriguing trailers and each title’s corresponding date.
As the weather starts to get a bit colder, we might soon actually be Netflix and chilling…
September 1
3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
And Now for Something Completely Different
Cemetery Junction
Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
Driven
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Galaxy Quest
GoodFellas
Grease
How to Be a Cowboy
Into the Wild
Jack and Jill
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Lost in Translation
Maid in Manhattan
Mom: Seasons 1-8
Mother!
Ouija
PAW Patrol: Season 8
Project X
Public Enemies
Rango
Sisters
Sixteen Candles
Step Brothers
Straight Outta Compton
Stretch
S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
The Blue Lagoon
The Bone Collector
The Darkest Hour
The Dead Don’t Die
The Hardy Boys: Season 1
The Lego Movie
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Queen
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Turbo
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Villains
Yesterday
September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Double Jeopardy
Dumb and Dumber To
Q-Force
September 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
September 8
The Circle: Season 3
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Homeland: Season 8
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
The Women and the Murderer
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Prey
September 11
Child’s Play
September 12
The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
Code 8
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15
Castle and Castle: Season 2
Coming to America
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Stardust
Too Hot To Handle Latino
September 16
Final Space: Season 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Zombieland: Double Tap
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
September 20
Crawl
September 21
Doctor Sleep
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Heartland: Season 14
The Ice Road
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
September 23
Je Suis Karl
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Iron Man 2
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
September 27
Judy
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
September 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Sounds Like Love
September 30
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park