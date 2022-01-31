What is skin "slugging"? Inside the k-beauty process currently going viral

When it comes to skincare trends, there’s nothing we’re not willing to try, especially when it promises dewy and hydrated skin. Enter slugging, the k-beauty process currently going viral on TikTok and Reddit.

Traditionally, the process is to coat your face in Vaseline, or petrolatum, to deeply moisturize while also creating a barrier to lock in your skincare products overnight. Vaseline is often used because it doesn’t soak into your pores but rather creates a mask; however, petrolatum can feel heavy to slugging newbies, so we rounded up some of our fave thick moisturizers that can lock in hydration while you catch your Zs.

Nivea Soothing Night Cream

New to skin slugging and unsure of how to approach this trend? To become accustomed to the sensation of wearing thicker products to bed, start with a heavy moisturizer that will soak into your skin overnight and not feel as thick as other barrier creams. We recommend the Nivea Soothing Night Cream, which promises up to 24 hours of continuous moisture through grape seed oil and vitamin B-rich moisturizer.

At Shoppers Drug Mart, $12

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

Get more bang for your buck with this refillable Skinfix face cream, boasting active lipids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter for a rich and plump look. Lipids aid in restoring your natural ceramide levels for a naturally fuller look, while hyaluronic acid deeply penetrates to renew your skin from the inside out.

At Sephora, $68

CeraVe Healing Ointment

Best suited for ultra-dry skin, the CeraVe Healing Ointment is a great drugstore option jam-packed with petrolatum, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides for that extra oompf of hydration. Perfect for cracked or dry skin from head to toe, CeraVe is formulated to protect damaged skin without fragrance, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

At Amazon, $43

Paula’s Choice Barrier Repair Moisturizer

Multitask while slugging by not only hydrating your skin but also adding retinol to your routine. This Paula’s Choice moisturizer aids in repairing your skin’s natural barrier and delivers retinol to combat the appearance of fine lines. Retinol is a superstar skincare ingredient that reduces the look of wrinkles and aids in collagen production.

At Paula’s Choice, $35

Weleda Skin Food Ultra Rich Cream

Looking to add moisture to your skin routine day and night? The Weleda Skin Food Cream has a cult following due to its ultra-hydrating blend of beeswax and calming chamomile. Not only is the cream suitable for daytime or nighttime use, but it can be used on any rough spots, including elbows, hands, and feet, making it ideal for when the temps start to dip.

At Well.ca and The Detox Market, $23