"Cautionary tale": People react as WeWork files for bankruptcy

Nov 8 2023, 5:26 pm
The recent WeWork bankruptcy announcement is big news in the business world, and people certainly have much to say about it.

There was already speculation that the beleaguered company was going to file for bankruptcy protection, and on Monday, November 6, the New York-based coworking company confirmed the rumours — filing in the US, with similar plans intended for its Canadian operations.

 

“We defined a new category of working, and these steps will enable us to remain the global leader in flexible work,” said WeWork CEO David Tolley.

Tolley may be optimistic about the company’s future, but online, people are rather dubious about WeWork’s business model.

One Twitter user even compared it to Entertainment 720, the fictional media-entertainment conglomerate in the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Another questioned people’s investment decisions.

One Twitter user from the UK shared a video of a near-empty WeWork location, indicating that the signs were already there.

But for one X user, one company’s loss is another man’s gain.

It’s all about those Herman Miller chairs.

