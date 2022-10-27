WestJet tweeted a customer's personal information and human error is to blame

Calgary-based airline WestJet says human error is to blame after a customer’s personal information was tweeted out.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says following an immediate notification of a social media post containing a guest’s information, the airline launched an investigation and determined that the information was posted and viewable as a result of human error and not as a result of any system security breach.

Bell added that WestJet is in direct contact with the impacted guest who was speaking with a member of its support team at the time of the isolated incident.

“We are committed to protecting our guest’s privacy, and keeping personal information secure and confidential,” Bell added.

“We have systems in place to manage personal information in accordance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.”

Photos circulating online of a screen grab of the now-deleted tweet showed that it was a person on a roundtrip flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

If you had missed it, somehow, omg, someones flight information was blasted out on all of the @WestJet social media channels. I’ve edited out sensitive info. pic.twitter.com/3nlaA2afUN — cm (@cmcalgary) October 27, 2022

WestJet has nearly 700,000 followers on its Twitter account.