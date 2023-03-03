WestJet flight makes an emergency landing in Kelowna (VIDEO)

A plane bound for Calgary made an emergency landing in Kelowna on Thursday.

According to the airline, WestJet Encore flight 3252, travelling from Kamloops to Calgary with 75 guests on board, safely diverted to Kelowna International Airport on Thursday, March 2, in the evening due to a mechanical issue with the aircraft.

“The crew followed standard safety procedures, and the aircraft landed safely at 4:45 pm local time,” said WestJet.

“Efforts are currently underway to re-accommodate all guests on the next available flight to Calgary.”

A passenger posted a video of the incident to social media, saying, “Weird… sounds came from the right engine of the plane now it stopped completely, landing in Kelowna emergency landing.”

Per Flight Aware, the plane appears to have been taking a zig-zag route between Kamloops and Kelowna before landing.

The airline apologized to guests for the inconvenience the diversion caused.