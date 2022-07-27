These brand-new lakeside homes in Kelowna are pre-selling from $799K

What’s that? A lavish, luxury BC home for under a million dollars? We must be playing.

Well, we’re not. Set along the shores of Kelowna’s stunning Shannon Lake, amidst beaches, parks, and golf courses, West 61 is a collection of luxury, brand-new townhomes that are now under construction and pre-selling. And hey, if you’re considering buying into the market at West 61, now would be the time — as your purchase would come with a year of free wine. Need we say any more?

Stunned by the thought of living in a gorgeous home on the water without necessarily having to win the lottery, we decided to take a peek inside these stunning townhouses.

Luxury lakeside living

Being set right along the shores of Shannon Lake, a small body of water in the neighbourhood of West Kelowna, West 61 sets its residents up for relaxation.

From West 61, you’re only a short drive from the city of Kelowna, yet are set within mountain landscapes and green spaces where you can walk trails, golf, fish, lounge by the water — you name it.

Nearby are loads of wineries (we are in Kelowna, after all), such as Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, as well as fine restaurants and casual pubs. Multiple shopping centres are also right around the corner, as well as the Shannon Lake Tennis Court, beauty salons, fitness centres, and medical, dental, and physiotherapy clinics for an everyday healthy lifestyle.

Amenities for action and relaxation

Even though there are all these great community features nearby, it’s unlikely you’ll often need to step off your property with all that West 61 has on-site. Walking paths cover the grounds, and an outdoor pickleball court lets you practice for your next group tournament.

A BBQ and lounge area creates the most picturesque setting for family and friends’ dinners, and a meeting room equips you with everything needed for a work from home lifestyle.

A games room with a pool table allows you to practice on your own so you can show up your buddies the next time you have them over for a round; the library is perfect for the rainier days when you just want to cozy up; and the theatre is, obviously, the perfect place to level up your movie night game.

West 61 also features a multipurpose room with a kitchenette, a fitness centre and yoga studio, and a shared rooftop deck and lounge area with a BBQ.

Sophisticated interiors

Probably what makes West 61 on Shannon Lake so stunning are all of its picturesque views, inside and out. From the homes at West 61, not only are you constantly gazing out at Kelowna’s mountainscapes and a stunning lake, but even your interiors are gawk-worthy.

Elegant finishes coat all corners of these homes, from the modern kitchens to the clean baths and contemporary bedrooms.

Certain homes even have private rooftop patios that offer gas and water hookups (imagine the sunset-wine-sipping to be had up here?) and integrate indoor and outdoor living seamlessly.

Competitive not only for its gorgeous homes and a lakeside location, West 61 also offers a flexible deposit structure that allows buyers to secure their homes with only five to 10% down (on select homes with a CMHC pre-approval letter required to qualify), has an open sales centre for all your inquiries, and did we mention the year of free wine?

West 61 will also be hosting a series of Summer Soiree events taking place on Aug 6, Aug 20, and Aug 27 that will offer personalized site tours, viewings of interior finishings, and complimentary food and bevvies.

To learn more about West 61, visit their website and RSVP here for a Summer Soiree event.