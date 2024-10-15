Here are 3 ways you can unwind in the Comox Valley this fall

Summer is officially over, and the cozy days of Autumn are upon us. As the leaves fall, the air turns crisp, and those early sunsets start to creep in, it’s time to rest, relax, and reset for the seasons to come.

There’s no place to do so quite like the Comox Valley. With its majestic forests, tranquil lakeshores, and charming small-town feel, it’s the ideal destination for a fall escape.

Along with a world-class food and drink scene, an abundance of outdoor activities, and incredible arts and culture, Comox Valley is known for its laid-back ambience, making it the perfect place to slow down and reconnect with what matters.

Ready for the wellness retreat of your dreams? Here are three ways to unwind in the Valley this fall.

Have a spa day

Comox Valley is home to a big variety of spa and relaxation options — you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Start your journey at Kingfisher Pacific Resort and Spa and treat yourself to its renowned Pacific Mist Hydropath. This unique treatment lets you soak in mineral-rich waters and embrace the healing benefits of hydrotherapy in a space designed to reflect the rugged beauty of Vancouver Island’s West Coast shoreline.

If you’re after a truly tranquil experience, try sensory deprivation at Flow State Float, a flotation spa and therapy centre, or head over to Ohspa Spa & Wellness for a custom facial, a tension-melting, full-body massage, or a luxurious pedicure or manicure.

Indulge in even more me-time at The Lost Faucet Sauna House, where you can sweat it out in a maximally hot (85 to 90ºC) sauna with traditional heat-bathing activities such as venik and Aufguss, as well as out-of-sauna, do-it-yourself services like facials, body exfoliation, and foot soaks.

Or for something a little different, head to Smith Lake Farm, where you can book a sauna session, glamp in a tiny house, play a few rounds of disc golf, or even take a beekeeping course.

Get lost in nature

There’s nothing like spending time in nature to clear the mind. Immerse yourself in it all as you wander through the lush trails of Nymph Falls, a stunning protected forest on the north side of the Puntledge River.

This natural gem features a breathtaking collection of waterfalls, carved stone pools, and flat rocky areas perfect for chilling out on. You could spend hours strolling through the forest, wandering along the riverbank, and listening to the soothing sounds of the cascading falls. Each year in October and November, the falls become a stage for the salmon spawning spectacle — a sight you won’t want to miss.

Nearby, you’ll find Seal Bay Park, which boasts an extensive network of forested trails perfect for hiking or biking. Simply pick up a map at one of the trailheads and chart your own course through this natural wonderland.

To see more of Vancouver Island’s fascinating flowers, trees, and native plants, head to Innisfree Farm and Botanical Gardens, which has seven acres of beautiful gardens for you to explore. Walk along the garden paths, sit by the pond under the trees, and simply take a moment to enjoy the tranquillity.

Feed your soul

Sometimes, a hearty meal is just what you need to really relax and feel good, and with fall being harvest season, local eateries are brimming with fresh, seasonal produce — offering you yet another way to embrace the changing seasons.

Start your morning slowly with a freshly brewed coffee at Mudsharks Coffee Bar, a cozy local favourite. Indulge in autumnal treats and pumpkin-spiced drinks as you ease into the day.

Make a stop at Comox Valley Farmers Market, a cornerstone community event and a must-visit during the fall. The market takes place every Saturday from October 19 to December 21 at Native Sons Hall in downtown Courtenay, and you can try a variety of local groceries, gifts, and other goodies.

And when it comes to dinner, try Il Falcone, located in downtown Courtenay, which serves up Italian-inspired fine dining made with the exquisite local produce of the Comox Valley. With a unique setting in a remodelled 1930s house surrounded by fruit trees, this charming spot will make you feel like you’ve been transported to Europe.

Head over to Experience Comox Valley for even more recommendations and start planning your wellness-focused fall getaway now.