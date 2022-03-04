As we move through the third school year that’s been affected by the pandemic, it’s important that we recognize the changes students have had to adjust to.

Whether it’s been an entire university experience lived online or a child’s attention span struggling amidst disrupted routines, continuing to think positive thoughts around school success these past two years has been difficult.

A recent survey by EdWeek Research Centre of parents and teachers found that both groups agree that students have fallen behind in school. The stress of the pandemic coupled with the fact that everyone learns in a different way can make the thought of tackling the academic year overwhelming, to say the least.

But understanding these different learning styles and tips for success is the best place to start. Barbara Kennedy, director of Sylvan Learning, a tutoring company that specializes in boosting academic performance and students’ confidence, is offering valuable insight into how kids learn and ways to apply discipline. So sit up straight, sharpen your pencils, and get ready to take some notes.

1. Identify their learning style

Everyone’s unique, and so is the way each person learns. In order to get the most out of schooling, Kennedy says it’s important to recognize your child’s learning style and personalize the academic process accordingly.

According to the Multiple Intelligences Theory, people learn in at least eight different ways: visually, verbally, physically, mathematically, musically, naturalistically, intrapersonally, or interpersonally.

Visual learners enjoy photography, visual metaphors, puzzles, illustrations, and story maps. “Seeing a bar graph on the cost of different cars, for instance, would be a better learning tool than hearing a list of prices read aloud,” Kennedy tells Daily Hive.

Verbal learners shine in activities such as storytelling, public speaking, drama, and journal writing, whereas physical learners thrive on hands-on experiments, field trips, body language, crafts, and sports.

Mathematical learners tend to be better at problem-solving, coding, data collecting, money management and scientific models. Opposingly, musical learners may play an instrument, sing, hum, or tap during work — or need background music while they study.

Naturalist learners tend to better understand ideas when they’re related to a natural setting or occurrence. “These learners prefer outdoor activities like camping, gardening, or hiking,” says Kennedy.

Intrapersonal learners work better alone, doing studying on their own, personal goal-setting, and self-esteem activities. In contrast, interpersonal learners work better in group activities, such as clubs, peer teaching, conflict mediation, and active discussions.

2. Breathe and keep perspective

The grading and review process that comes with schooling is a mixed bag of emotions. It can either be a time of immense celebration or one to reassess and set some new goals. But either way, receiving grades provides an opportunity to pause and reflect.

In preparation for midterm marks coming back or your child bringing home their report card, remember that it’s important to take a deep breath and remind yourself of the big picture.

Kennedy stresses that marks this year may not give you the complete picture of a student’s full potential, or how performance would have gone in normal circumstances. Report cards need to be seen from this perspective.

3. Set expectations and goals

It’s important to balance understanding with also being firm with your expectations.

And keeping up with those expectations is key. “Sitting down with your child and setting up an agreement of responsibilities helps to set up a framework within which to achieve specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely goals, ” says Kennedy. “This will help in daily conversations about the progress of the goals set.”

And make sure to give proper praise for the areas that are going well. Positive affirmations are a great way to build self-esteem and can lead to more success down the road.

4. Stay in touch with teachers and school counsellors

The link between home and school is vital for children. To ensure you stay on top of what’s going on, understand where your children are at mentally. And to avoid any report card surprises, keep an open line of communication with both your child’s teachers and their counsellors.

Kennedy also recommends exploring other resources offered by the school, such as homework centres, classes outside the normal school day, or online subject support.

5. Evaluate home and school routines

All aspects of a child’s life and routine play into success in school. Try to determine what’s working and what’s not by creating set routines for homework, study time, bedtime, friend time, and family time. This is a great way to keep everyone in check, but it’s also okay to monitor and adjust the plan if something’s not working.

Kennedy also suggests that when in doubt, start with trying to get more sleep. “The importance of getting enough sleep by establishing a good sleep routine is vital for maximizing learning,” she says.

6. Get help if you notice a problem

Kids may not be able to correct certain issues without help from the adults in their life, so it’s important to reach out for help when necessary.

Take advantage of the support options available, such as teachers, counsellors, or private supplemental agencies. Visit Sylvan Learning’s website to take control of your child’s academic success.