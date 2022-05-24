Wayne Gretzky statue now fenced off after Oilers fans climbed it

Two days after multiple fans were seen riding Wayne Gretzky’s statue outside Rogers Place in Edmonton, the Oilers are taking extra precautions today.

Smart move.

Fans are understandably excited, but needless to say, the Great One should be off-limits.

Oilers fans got a little carried away following Sunday’s big playoff win against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.

So in advance of Game 4 tonight in Edmonton, the Gretzky statue is fenced off — shown below by Kevin Karius of Global.

99 has a different form of Semenko protection tonite ⁦@EdmontonOilers⁩ #stanleycup pic.twitter.com/XPxBo2UrHD — Kevin Karius (@KevinKarius) May 24, 2022

It’ll be fenced off on game nights going forward.

“After the big win in Game 3 versus the Flames we had a few over-exuberant fans climb on top of the statue during the post-game celebration,” an Oilers spokesperson told Daily Hive. “The Gretzky statue is sacred to Oilers fans and I’m sure even those fans who climbed on it would agree it is not an appropriate thing to do.

“So, to make it easy for everyone, we are adding perimeter fencing to the statue on game nights and will take down the fencing the next morning so fans can continue to enjoy the statue and the tradition of pictures and selfies with one of Edmonton’s great landmarks.”