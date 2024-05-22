Looking to plan a summer vacation? Sometimes the most idyllic getaway is closer than you think. See: Watrous & Manitou Beach, a serene saltwater lake in the heart of the prairies.

Just over an hour from Saskatoon, Watrous & Manitou Beach is a one-of-a-kind experience for tourists of all ages and backgrounds. While Little Manitou Lake is an obvious source of magic, there are even more activities to experience during your stay — after all, it’s a traveller’s hot spot for a reason!

Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure or something a bit more leisurely, Watrous & Manitou have an attraction for every interest.

Active adventurers

If you enjoy an active lifestyle, then you’re in luck, because there’s no shortage of things to do at Watrous & Manitou.

First and foremost, it wouldn’t be a trip to Watrous & Manitou if you didn’t spend a day at one of the three beaches along Little Manitou Lake. The natural saltwater lake is basically Canada’s version of the Dead Sea. Whether you’re taking a swim or just floating around, you’ll love the extra buoyancy of the lake’s mineral density, which is three times saltier than the ocean.

For the sporty types, enjoy nine holes of beautiful scenery at Manitou Beach Golf Course or 18 holes at at Murray Disc Golf, get competitive at Mercer’s Manitou Mini-Golf, or explore one of the many trails you can hike in the summer or ski in the winter — like the Manitou Beach Poetry Trail. You can even bring Fido to the Manitou Beach Off-Leash Dog Park!

If you’d like to take things indoors, the Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa allows guests to enjoy the benefits of Little Manitou Lake year-round. Heated between 93 and 103 degrees, Canada’s largest indoor mineral spa is perfect for unwinding and relaxing after a busy day.

The musically inclined

Think Saskatchewan isn’t a great place to take in live performances? Think again. The Salt Shaker Festival celebrates the height of summer with live music across a variety of venues from July 12 to 14, and the Annual Buskers Festival sees talented buskers perform at venues across the village from June 28 to 30.

You can grab a bite and take in some nightlife and music at various local restaurants, including Mike’s Beach Bar, The Pepper Tree Restaurant, and TB’s Bar & Grill.

There’s also Danceland, a year-round entertainment venue that’s hosted a who’s who list of musical greats throughout the years. Built in 1928, this 5000 square-foot dance floor is cushioned on coils of horse tail hair. Today, the location hosts dance classes, polka dances, and contemporary acts.

Health and wellness seekers

There’s no better place than a mineral lake to relax and unwind, and there are so many opportunities to chill out beyond having a leisurely float.

Along with the indoor mineral pool, the Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa offers spa services and treatments that utilize the very minerals found in the lake. You can also get your glow-up on at 306 Day Spa, which offers manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, facials, massage therapy, and more.

Or, take your transformation inward with the Manitou Waters Naturopathic Clinic, where Dr. Sussana Czeranko provides contemporary and traditional naturopathic therapies in lifestyle, mindfulness, balneotherapy, hydrotherapy, botanical medicine, and more.

Arts and culture enthusiasts

Watrous & Manitou has no shortage of arts and cultural experiences available for seasoned creatives and people looking to learn something new.

The Little Manitou Art Gallery features live music, art consignments from over 300 artists, and food and beverage. Watrous’s Gallery on 3rd displays the work of local artists, along with workshops and programs available for adults and children alike.

Or, you can kick things up a notch with the Spirit of Manitou Studio Trail, an annual journey to view, appreciate, and purchase Saskatchewan-created art across many mediums. This year’s self-guided tour will take place on July 6 and 7.

History and heritage fans

Saskatchewan is a lovely hub for heritage, and Watrous & Manitou Beach is no exception.

The Watrous Manitou Heritage Centre documents the history of Watrous and Manitou Beach. Learn about Indigenous artifacts and history, CBK Radio, the CN Railroad, Danceland, the Chalet Pool, and other topics in regularly changing exhibits that feature information panels, pictures, and replicas.

When the sun goes down, head over to the Salty Cinema Drive-in Theatre to watch an outdoor movie under the gorgeous prairie night sky. A high-quality digital projector combined with the unique rural setting creates a highly memorable cinematic experience. Visit them on Facebook to view the upcoming movie schedule at one of Saskatewans’ last remaining drive-in theatres.

And did you know Watrous is home to the largest car show in rural Saskatchewan? The Watrous Fun Run Show ‘n’ Shine will feature classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, hot rods, antique tractors, and more, in a full day of family-friendly festivities. Mark your calendar for July 27 to ensure you don’t miss this incredible automotive extravaganza.

Happy campers

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, so why not make the most of the great outdoors?

Manitou Beach Regional Park Campground hosts over 230 summer campsites, with a fabulous children’s play structure, modern washrooms and shower houses, and other camping amenities you’re going to love.

You can also bring your trailer or RV to the Watrous Trailer & RV Park, which features competitive rates, pull-through sites, utility hook-ups, and year-round availability.

Sound like a good time? We think so too. Stop merely envisioning your getaway and start planning it by visiting the Watrous & Manitou website.