How to watch tonight's untelevised Blue Jays-Yankees game

Tonight’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees is a big one to watch when it comes to American League playoff seeding.

But it won’t be available on traditional TV in Canada or the United States.

Tonight’s game is part of a Friday Night Baseball offering by Apple TV+, offered exclusively for free through the technology company’s streaming service. Throughout this MLB season, a pair of games are offered each Friday exclusively on Apple TV+ with an Apple ID.

How to watch the Blue Jays-Yankees game

The Apple TV app can be downloaded on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers available here. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices here, or check out the user guide here.

After navigating to the Apple TV app and signing in with an Apple ID (free account), the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. The game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked into once you’d like to start watching.

Other features on the app such as past games, classic game footage, and Apple TV original documentaries are also available.

What else is new?

Apple’s presentation offers some unique features to a traditional TV broadcast, including showing each batter’s walkup song with a connected playlist available via Apple Music.