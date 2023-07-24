Washington car chase ends in fiery crash on BC's Highway 99 (PHOTOS)

Police say a driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle fled the US and into Canada this weekend in a high-speed car chase that reached a fiery conclusion on Highway 99.

The driver allegedly was being pursued by authorities stateside Saturday night, and the 21-year-old gave chase in the silver Hyundai SUV.

“On July 22, 2023, at approximately 7:45 pm Whatcom Troopers were advised of an attempt to contact out of Skagit County for a stolen Hyundai out of Seattle. A 911 caller described the vehicle as being near collisions and having lane travel being a potential DUI,” a social media post from Trooper Kelsey Harding reads in part.

The driver apparently refused to stop for police and, travelling at 185 km/hour, crossed the border into Canada through the Nexus lane at the Peace Arch Crossing, before continuing into the White Rock/South Surrey area.

Another vehicle was clipped by the SUV, and while that driver was unhurt, their vehicle did have minor damage.

“Officers located the silver Hyundai SUV on Highway 99 north of 16th Avenue, where it went off the road and caught fire. The lone driver managed to extricate himself from the vehicle,” Surrey RCMP said.

Mounties confirmed that the man is now in custody and receiving medical treatment but did not provide further details about his injuries.

However, police did say he resisted arrest and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon.

🚨 Photos of the stolen Hyundai that fled Whatcom County Troopers into Canada pic.twitter.com/tPttYeunjF — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) July 23, 2023

“Once medically cleared, the driver was transported to the border and released to US law enforcement,” RCMP said.