Walmart Canada is hiring for 12,000 new and permanent jobs

Walmart Canada says it will be hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country in a “major hiring push for the busy holiday season.”

According to the retail giant, it will be hosting a special National Hiring Event on October 14 and October 15 from 1 pm to 8 pm local time in stores and distribution/fleet centres across the country.

Interested applicants can just walk into their local store, apply and be interviewed on the spot.

“At Walmart, our people want and do make a difference for millions of Canadians every day,” said Horacio Barbeito, Walmart Canada president and CEO. “As a 27-year Walmart veteran, I know firsthand about our commitment to offering good jobs and opportunities. I look forward to welcoming thousands [of] more associates to the Walmart family.”

Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers, with more than 100,000 associates working in communities across the country, according to the company.

The new associate roles are needed primarily for the following, as per their job listing:

Omnichannel Customer Experience Salesfloor Store Associates

Fresh Food Store Associates

Merchandising Store Associates

Warehouse Associates

Drivers

The company offers a broad range of company-paid benefits, including comprehensive health and well-being benefits, deferred profit-sharing plans, performance-based bonuses, stock purchase programs, and partner discount programs.

Walmart also says it offers a tuition reimbursement program, customized training, education opportunities and a work environment where individuals can thrive.