Step inside the stunning homes of North Delta's only concrete high-rise on the market (PHOTOS)

As real estate junkies, it’s always fun to take a peek into the gorgeous new developments going up in our city.

But what makes this project especially enticing is its prominence in its new neighbourhood. As the only concrete high-rise now selling in North Delta, Walker House has definitely caught our attention.

With unobstructed views of downtown Vancouver to the North Shore mountains and Mount Baker, 17,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities, and elegantly designed home interiors — we figured we simply must take a tour through the now-selling homes at Walker House.

The community and views

Being set in the community of North Delta alone is enough pull for us to check out Walker House. The area — while quaint and still relatively untapped by the crowds and chaos of city life — is connected and boasts many community features sought after by homebuyers, and Walker House is set smack in the middle of it all.

The family-friendly community features parks, schools, recreation, retail, restaurants, and transit — including both the Scott Road and King George SkyTrain Stations. Walker House itself, tucked along 93a Avenue and 120th Street, sits right next to this all, including easy access to highways and bridges to easily get around Metro Vancouver.

It’s also from its desirable location that the homes at Walker House are able to boast such incredible views, spanning the North Shore mountains, Mount Baker, and the Fraser River to the city skylines of downtown Vancouver, Burnaby, New West, and Surrey. We’ll happily sip our morning coffee looking out at any of these sights, please.

Copious amounts of amenity spaces

We’ll start with this: 17,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Whether you’re the type who likes to spend hours in the gym or lounge in the sun on rooftop decks, there’s a space for you here.

Levels one and two at Walker House feature an outdoor basketball court, a fitness centre, a co-working lounge with private booths and a meeting room, a community daycare, and an entertainment lounge with a fireplace, kitchenette, and dining area.

Level 29, on the other hand, boasts an expansive, oasis-like rooftop deck where you can enjoy the urban skyline.

Elegant interiors

When you’re not out in the neighbourhood or sunbathing on the rooftop deck, take in the gorgeous views from the comfort of your own thoughtfully designed home.

With studio, one-, and two-bedroom homes, Walker House has an array of home sizes and floor plans to fit the livability needs of its residents. Each home features a work from home waterfall counter extension, overheight ceilings, spacious balconies and expansive windows, sleek quartz stone countertops and backsplash, wide-plank wood laminate flooring, and serene ensuites featuring floating vanities, and large-format tile floors.

The kitchens are set to impress, with bright, open layouts that boast stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinetry with open-accent shelving. Two colour schemes are available for residents — Dark and Light — to customize the spaces.

Developed by BMG Real Estate, the family-owned company operating out of Coquitlam has over 25 years in the industry and has put a great emphasis on the needs of the community in Walker House.

To learn more about the homes now selling at Walker House, head to walkerhousedelta.com and book an appointment to visit the presentation centre.