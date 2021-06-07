A stunning augmented reality exhibition is slated for installation underneath South Vancouver’s Cambie Bridge.

The public art, titled Voxel Bridge, is created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel. Spanning 18,000-square-feet, the artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally.

According to Vancouver Biennale, the organization working with Angel, Voxel Bridge draws parallels between blockchain technology and the structural integrity of the underpass itself. The installation will be created by using adhesive vinyl and augmented reality technology.

Many of the ideas surrounding the artwork were discussed during #ArtProject2020, a technology expo hosted by Vancouver Biennale between November 11 and 15, 2020.

“Voxel Bridge will be a gathering hub for innovators in the fields of sustainability, augmented reality, and digital art in public space,” Vancouver Biennale says.

“Vancouver Biennale invites all artists, creators, and experience designers whose ethos is aligned with the concepts of experimentation, community, integration, and decentralization to activate the space.”