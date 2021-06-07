NewsVentureTechPublic ArtUrbanized

Augmented reality art installation brings life to Cambie Bridge

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Jun 7 2021, 2:33 pm
Augmented reality art installation brings life to Cambie Bridge
A mockup of Voxel Bridge, which will be installed underneath the Cambie Bridge (Jessica Angel/Vancouver Biennale).

A stunning augmented reality exhibition is slated for installation underneath South Vancouver’s Cambie Bridge.

The public art, titled Voxel Bridge, is created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel. Spanning 18,000-square-feet, the artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally.

According to Vancouver Biennale, the organization working with Angel, Voxel Bridge draws parallels between blockchain technology and the structural integrity of the underpass itself. The installation will be created by using adhesive vinyl and augmented reality technology.

voxel bridge

A mockup of Voxel Bridge, which will be installed underneath the Cambie Bridge (Jessica Angel/Vancouver Biennale).

voxel bridge

A miniature model of Jessica Angel’s Voxel Bridge (Vancouver Biennale).

voxel bridge

A miniature model of Jessica Angel’s Voxel Bridge which will be installed underneath the Cambie Street Bridge (Vancouver Biennale)

Many of the ideas surrounding the artwork were discussed during #ArtProject2020, a technology expo hosted by Vancouver Biennale between November 11 and 15, 2020.

Voxel Bridge will be a gathering hub for innovators in the fields of sustainability, augmented reality, and digital art in public space,” Vancouver Biennale says.

voxel bridge

Colombian artist Jessica Angel is based out of New York (Jessica Angel/Vancouver Biennale).

“Vancouver Biennale invites all artists, creators, and experience designers whose ethos is aligned with the concepts of experimentation, community, integration, and decentralization to activate the space.”

Vincent PlanaVincent Plana
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Public Art
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT