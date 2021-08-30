A cornucopia of 2018 vintage Bordeaux wines have just arrived in Vancouver, and they’re fabulous.

Known for their wonderfully ripe character and ability to become even more splendid with time, this rare assortment of vintages can be savoured now or saved for later.

Whether you’re looking to spend big bucks or are more interested in Bordeaux-on-a-budget, these superstar vintages vary from $3,800 to $25 — which means there’s something for everyone.

To snag a bottle from the world’s most revered and sought-after wine region, you’ll want to keep tabs on the BC Liquor Stores 2018 Bordeaux Release. The highly anticipated event is being separated into two phases: online pre-order (from September 3 to September 5) and release day (on September 25).

Wine collectors will want to make their calendars, as the pre-order will feature some of the rarest and most coveted wines from the region’s châteaux. As of the release day, hundreds of exciting bottles will also become available in-store on a first-come, first-served basis.

Before you call dibs, here’s a sneak peek at some of the most delectable wines you’ll be able to pluck from the shelves.

For a mere $3,800 you can score yourself a bottle so superb, it scores a full 100 points. The deep wine — both in terms of colour, as well as scent and flavour — yields powerful aromas of dark fruit, licorice, dark chocolate, and black truffles. On the palate, it’s full-bodied and ripe with black and blue fruits, and earthy tones. Wine Advocate affirms that it’s a “heart-stopping titan that puts paid to all those naysayers who contest that perfection in wine cannot exist.”

*This bottle is available for pre-order from September 3 to 5.

Scoring 100 points from American wine critic Jeb Dunnuck, this Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot medley is full-bodied and fruity. Dunnuck describes it as “legendary wine in the making.” Teeming with notes of florals, tobacco, charcoal, and cedar, this yummy bottle is yours for $225.

*This bottle is available for pre-order from September 3 to 5.

Ripe and rich, this delectable bottle — with its earthy, black fruit, and cedar palate — is considered to have loads of ageing potential. At $125, it still scores 97/100 today and has been described by wine critic James Suckling as “perhaps the greatest Branaire-Ducru ever made.” Its luscious flavours are expected to bud even further in the next five to seven years.

*This bottle is available for pre-order from September 3 to 5.

Another bottle that’s expected to deeply ripen in the coming years (and that also cashes in at $125) is the 2018 D’Armailhac. According to Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, this medium to full-bodied wine is “charged with energy and expressiveness, delivering red and blackberry layers with loads of spicy sparks, framed by plush tannins, finishing long and fragrant.”

*This bottle is available for pre-order from September 3 to 5.

On the nose, this wine will greet you with scents of dark fruit, herbs, and chocolate, and on the palate, flavours of cherry, leather, licorice, and florals. According to Dunnuck, “This beauty hits the palate with full-bodied richness, a round, mouth-filling texture, ripe, velvety tannins, and a great finish.” In terms of price, it comes in at $110.

*This bottle is available for pre-order from September 3 to 5.

This wine is the definition of affordable (it’s only $25) and, better yet, it’s ready to drink. Both budget-friendly and refined, it’s full of deliciously ripe fruits. BC Liquor Stores’ category manager for European wines and Master of Wine in her own right, Barbara Philip, describes the bottle as “juicy and youthful” and recommends savouring alongside a peppery lamb chop.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

Scoring an impressive 91 points from Wine Enthusiast, this is a lovely, full and rich wine with firm tannins — a wonderful addition to your cellar!

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

Another Bordeaux with lots of value — at only $45 — is the 2018 Château Ferran. Swirling it around in your glass, you’ll find black plum, cassis, tobacco, and rose undertones. The palate is medium to full-bodied and the finish is long and earthy.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

You can drink it now or drink it later (until 2040, to be precise) when it comes to the 2018 Château de la Dauphine. Scoring 93 points from Vinous Media and described as a “knockout” by wine critics, it’s an elegant, reasonably priced bottle (it’ll cost you $50) that’s bristling with aromas of dark fruit, wild strawberries, and blood orange.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

“The deep ruby-hued 2018 Château La Vieille Cure is a smoking wine that readers should snatch up,” Jeb Dunnuck said of the bottle. Sipping on this vintage, you’ll find fruit, cedar, tobacco and a hint of minerality that has the potential to age stunningly over the next decade. And at $55, it’s still a great value pick.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

Bordeaux whites may not be as plentiful, but they’re just as delicious. In the case of the 2018 Doisy-Daëne, which scored 95 points from Vinous Media, it’s bursting with aromas of honey and florals. It’s a bright and sweet sipper that’s priced at $50.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

A medium- to full-bodied white that’s a fruity and rich blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. Accompanied by lively tropical and stone fruit aromas, it’s summery, ready to drink (or cellar), and reasonably priced at $65.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

Scoring 93 points from Wine Spectator, the 2018 Château Olivier Blanc is cool and crisp, with a nice texture. Described as “juicy” and “rich” by Decanter Magazine, on the nose, this wine gives way to aromas of orange, lemon citrus, and nectarine, and on the palate, its crisp and tropical. Price-wise, it checks in at $70.

*This wine is available in-stores on release day, September 25.

To discover these coveted wines and more, you can visit select BC Liquor Stores.

