Video board panels and other weird Blue Jays stuff you can buy

Baseball fans can be a weird bunch. If it isn’t the odd superstitions or pre-game rituals, it’s the bizarre and rare merchandise that lives in their fan caves that makes them a unique breed.

It’s hard to blame them. If owning a strange one-off brings their favourite team good luck, then have it, fans. The Toronto Blue Jays are no exception when it comes to distinct merchandise readily available for fans.

After quickly perusing the “buy now” section of the Blue Jays Auction site, there are quite a few items up for some which might only interest a tiny subset of fans looking to have a one-of-a-kind piece of team history.

Pieces of the Rogers Centre video board

For the low, low price of $200 CAD (plus $19.99 shipping and taxes), you can purchase your very own panel of the Rogers Centre’s old video board.

It’s not a piece of the original JumboTron installed at SkyDome in 1989, but the second iteration of the stadium’s big screen, installed in 2005. A total of 2,430 panels made up this LED video board, so you can be the exclusive owner of one of only 2,430 panels out there.

This year, the Blue Jays updated their old video board to a brand new state-of-the-art 8,000 square foot video board with lower wings and side ribbons that wrap around the stadium.

Infield dirt

The very thing you pay money to get out of your clothes and the same substance you tell your toddler not to eat is now available in bottled form.

The Blue Jays’ long-awaited return to home soil in Toronto was a special thing to see last year, and now that home soil could be yours for only $29.99 CAD. For a bottle of Rogers Centre infield dirt.

As someone who admittedly has a vial of the Blue Jays’ first home game on their all-dirt infield, it’s among the stranger pieces of Blue Jays merchandise to have in a collection. But if fans insist on owning a piece of Blue Jays history, this is one inexpensive way to have it.

The funny thing about this dirt is it’s officially authenticated by MLB, which means it was somebody’s job at Major League Baseball job to go: “Yepp, that’s dirt.”

A ball from another team’s no-hitter

There’s only one no-hitter thrown by a Blue Jays pitcher in franchise history (Dave Stieb on September 2, 1990), but did you know the Blue Jays have been no-hit six times in their 45-year franchise history?

Justin Verlander owns two of those no-hitters against the Blue Jays; one as a member of the Detroit Tigers on May 7, 2011, the other with the Houston Astros on September 1, 2o19.

If you’re a Blue Jays fan, why not memorialize the day Verlander completely blanked the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre? The unfortunate thing is this was a “game-ready ball”, which means it didn’t even see action in the game. This ball is effectively a $125 understudy that never made it into play.

For those in attendance at Rogers Centre for the Verlander game September 1, 2019, at least they witnessed the 303rd no-hitter in baseball history, but going out and buying a ball to commemorate the occasion might be a tad on the masochistic side.