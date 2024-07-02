Summer is all too fleeting, but the good times are not.

Or at least, not at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, a luxury boutique resort nestled on the shores of Vancouver Island. While there’s no shortage of fulfilling and rejuvenating activities to enjoy year-long, Oak Bay Beach Hotel is encouraging a summer state of mind with its Endless Summer promotion. Give summer a worthy send-off (while saving on your room) with these 10 activities.

Pool-side paradise

Three heated outdoor mineral pools are situated on the edge of the Salish Sea for gorgeous oceanfront views, no matter what the season. Guests also have access to the licensed pool deck and sauna. Kick back with a cocktail, soak up those vibrant sun rays, and enjoy the paradise that surrounds you.

Indulge in fine dining

A stay at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel wouldn’t be complete without a reservation at The Dining Room. This 22-seat restaurant offers exquisite fine dining in a warm and intimate environment, perfect for special occasions — or for making any occasion special.

With fresh local ingredients and a stunning ocean view, The Dining Room is the epitome of what makes the Pacific Northwest so special.

Enjoy the great outdoors

It wouldn’t be an endless summer without time spent outside. You can rent a bike, paddle board, or kayak to explore the gorgeous coastal Oak Bay neighbourhood, or opt for a leisurely stroll. Your pace, your rules, your summer.

Rejuvenate at Boathouse Spa

If you’re looking to indulge in a wellness treatment, Boathouse Spa — Victoria’s only oceanside spa — is the place to do it. Pamper yourself with a facial, wind down with a massage, or take that special someone for a Couples Escape duo treatment. For the fullest experience, upgrade your services to the spa’s outdoor Seaside Gazebo.

Rise with the sun

Rise and shine! Oak Bay Beach Hotel offers morning yoga classes every Saturday. There’s no better way to start your day than breath-focused Hatha and Vinyasa yoga on the Seaside Gardens Terrace. Be sure to book your spot in advance! Partial proceeds from each sign-up will be donated to various charities.

Celebrate BC wine

Wine and dine, with an emphasis on the wine! The Winemaker’s Dinner Series is back for its eighth year this summer and will feature various wineries paired with live piano music and a five-course tasting menu.

Guests will be guided through each pour and walk away with a new appreciation for the resilience and expertise of Okanagan wineries.

Shop local

Take a stroll off-resort, and shop ‘til you drop! The nearby neighbourhoods of Oak Bay Village and Estevan Village have adorable cafes, trendy boutiques, and gorgeous art galleries. Grab a bite or a coffee at one of the many nearby restaurants and cafes, such as Ruth & Dean, Vis-A-Vis, Hide + Seek, or The Village Eatery.

Dine al fresco

You don’t have to leave the country to enjoy the taste of Italy. Faro is an on-site restaurant featuring handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizza, cocktails, and more. A wood-stone pizza oven paired with a sun-soaked outdoor patio makes for a marvellously al fresco dining experience. Bon appetite!

Book a wildlife adventure

Oak Bay Tours allows guests to explore the waters and islands off Victoria through private wildlife boat tours. Captains are Transport Canada certified, and personalize charters to create an unforgettable west coast experience. We recommend the sunset cruise in the Salish Sea. You might get lucky and spot a whale!

Venture to Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood pub

Having first opened its doors in 1954, the Snug Pub is Victoria’s first neighbourhood pub, and it’s easy to see why its success has been so long-lived. Floor-to-ceiling ocean views complement an already inviting atmosphere, where guests can enjoy great food, great drinks, and even greater times.

Finish your summer off with a 25% discount

Summer’s just beginning, and with the Oak Bay Beach Hotel Endless Summer promotion, you can make the most of those final rays of sunshine.

Book now until September 30 to receive 25% off select room types between September 1 and 30, excluding weekends.

With these tips, you’ll be able to kick back and enjoy endless memories at the beautiful Oak Beach Bay Hotel. You deserve it!