While we love the cherry blossoms in Vancouver, they don’t call Victoria the Garden City for nothing.
In the spring, you’ll find cherry blossoms around every corner of Victoria.
We rounded up a few of the best spots to go the next time you’re in Victoria and hope to catch a glimpse of those puffy, pink and white blossoms.
1. Beacon Hill Park
This public park is like the city’s crown jewel, and in spring, you’ll find cherry blossoms dotted throughout in the most breathtaking settings.
2. Craigdarroch Castle
If you want a bit of a dramatic backdrop for your next cherry blossom photo, try finding some blooms by a historic building, like here at the castle!
3. Chinatown
In Chinatown, particularly near Fisgard and Government Streets, you’ll find blossoms blooming that make a great backdrop for your photos.
4. Abkhazi Garden
Stroll through the garden, perhaps before or after you visit the teahouse, and admire the spring splendour.
5. Vancouver Street
According to the City of Victoria’s interactive cherry blossom map, Vancouver Street is lined with cherry blossoms, making it a great place for a stroll.
6. James Bay
James Bay is a great laid-back part of town to seek out cherry blossoms. Hunt around until you find this tea cup-strewn cherry tree.
