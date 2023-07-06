We found the perfect on-the-move wines for sipping in the summer sun

Summer’s in full swing, and that means there are endless beach days, barbecues, park picnics, and all sorts of outdoor fun on the horizon.

It’s always nice to enjoy a refreshing drink in the sun, but if, like me, you’re a wine lover, you’ll know that lugging around a heavy bottle of pinot grigio isn’t always super convenient (and glass isn’t always allowed at parks and beaches).

Enter Viavino: a light, packable, and resealable alternative. These on-the-move Italian wines are the perfect companion for summer sipping outdoors — no bottle openers or travel mugs needed!

Viavino comes in three delicious varieties: Rosso (red), Bianco (white), and Rosato (rosé), and they’re crisp, crushable, and refreshingly light. Plus, they’re good for the planet — each one comes in a 500 ml Tetra-Pak and is produced in an Equalitas Certified Sustainable Winery that operates on 100% self-produced green electricity.

One of the things I found really cool about Viavino is that it takes the guesswork out of buying wine. The flavour profiles and tasting notes were spelled out clearly on the packaging, and they were really accurate. So you don’t need to spend hours at the liquor store searching for something you’ll actually like or have a degree in Italian geography to decode the label.

With all of the above in mind, I decided to head down to the beach and try Viavino out for myself. Admittedly, I’m used to wine from a bottle, so I was unsure of what to expect. But after trying Viavino, I can safely say the wine snob in me was very impressed with the quality and taste — not to mention how light and convenient they were to pack in my beach bag!

Bianco

The Viavino Bianco is a delicate and dry white wine with a subtle blend of citrus aromas. On the palate, it was fruity and refreshing, with hints of succulent pear.

It’s best served chilled, and although I enjoyed it on its own, I imagine this gorgeous vino going well alongside a light meal, such as chicken, fish, or salad. This would be perfect for sipping while unwinding at a casual garden party with friends or while enjoying a picnic by the lake.

Rosato

The Rosato was by far my favourite of the three thanks to its beautiful, subtle notes of strawberries and cream that just scream summer. Bright and fruity, this pale pink rosé has vibrant aromas of fresh summer berries and a velvety and smooth texture with a dry finish.

Drinking this reminded me of my days spent dining al fresco during a summer trip to Florence — it’s like a vacanza to go!

Rosso

This soft and smooth red wine has a rounded palate that offers a luscious, fruity taste of fresh raspberries and cherries. I was pleasantly surprised with its lighter body and subtle fruity flavours, making it a delightful treat for the senses.

This one would be perfect at a barbeque with different meats, burgers, and hot dogs, or enjoyed slightly chilled alongside a game of bocce ball in the park.

