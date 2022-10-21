Your donations to this children’s charity will be matched until October 21

For over 55 years, Variety BC has been providing healthcare solutions directly to children with special needs in BC. Since 2010, the charity has distributed more than $35 million in funding to families and organizations in communities across BC.

From October 17 until October 21, Variety BC and Global BC are teaming up to host Variety Week, a week-long showcase of the children and families who’ve been helped by Variety BC across the various communities in the province.

“With the rising costs of everyday items including food, gas, and housing, families are really feeling the pinch right now,” Josh Pasnak, interim CEO of Variety BC, said in a press release. “But as history has shown, it’s during the tough times that British Columbians come together which is why we’re confident that with their generous support, along with that of our matching sponsors, we’ll be able to help even more kids across the province.”

Through this coverage on Global News, viewers can get a firsthand look at how their donations get used and hear from the children and families who are impacted by Variety’s help.

“I continue to be amazed at the resilience of the incredible children and families whose stories we share during Variety Week, and equally humbled at how Global BC viewers step up each time to give generously,” said Bhupinder Hundal, Global BC news director and station manager, in a press release. “The support goes a long way in helping some of the province’s most vulnerable.”

Last year, Variety Week raised $2,148,793. If you’re looking to donate, you can call toll-free at 310-KIDS, text “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution, or visit Variety BC’s website for more information.

When: Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21

