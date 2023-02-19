Shooting in Vancouver's Chinatown sends one person to hospital 

There is an increased police presence in Chinatown Sunday as Vancouver police officers respond to a shooting.
In a tweet, police said a victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect has been arrested.
A suspect has been arrested and a victim taken to hospital after a shooting in the Downtown Eastside this afternoon. There is currently an increased police presence around Columbia and E Hastings St., where the shooting occurred. Drivers should expect delays. More to follow.
— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 19, 2023
The shooting occurred near Columbia and E Hastings streets.
#BREAKING: /#chinatownyvr incident unfolding Pender and Columbia pic.twitter.com/p61qwJERti
— Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) February 19, 2023
Drivers are being told that they can expect delays in the area.
