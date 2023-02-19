Shooting in Vancouver's Chinatown sends one person to hospital 

There is an increased police presence in Chinatown Sunday as Vancouver police officers respond to a shooting.

In a tweet, police said a victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect has been arrested.

A suspect has been arrested and a victim taken to hospital after a shooting in the Downtown Eastside this afternoon. There is currently an increased police presence around Columbia and E Hastings St., where the shooting occurred. Drivers should expect delays. More to follow. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 19, 2023

The shooting occurred near Columbia and E Hastings streets.

Drivers are being told that they can expect delays in the area.



More to come.