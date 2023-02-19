NewsCrime

Shooting in Vancouver's Chinatown sends one person to hospital 

Feb 19 2023, 11:52 pm
Submitted photo

There is an increased police presence in Chinatown Sunday as Vancouver police officers respond to a shooting. 

In a tweet, police said a victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect has been arrested. 

The shooting occurred near Columbia and E Hastings streets.

Drivers are being told that they can expect delays in the area. 


More to come. 

